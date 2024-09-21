Singapore GP Qualifying: Lando Norris Takes Pole Position In Marina Bay
Lando Norris has secured the pole position for the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix. Joining the McLaren driver at the front of the grid are Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton who will start from second and third, respectively.
What happened during the Singapore Grand Prix Qualifying session?
Q1
18 minutes to go: Esteban Ocon is the first out on track.
13 minutes to go: Charles Leclerc sets the time to beat of 1:30.816 on soft compound tires.
9 minutes to go: Lewis Hamilton is showing more pace than Mercedes teammate George Russell, however, both W15s are off the pace.
7 minutes to go: The top of the timesheet is constantly changing. It is going to be down to the last moment with the high track evolution.
3 minutes to go: George Russell is not happy with the tires. He reports to Mercedes: "I've got no ******* grip mate, it's totally different to FP3. Totally different. These tyres are so different."
2 minutes to go: Drivers at risk with 2 minutes to go are Pierre Gasly, Valtteri Bottas, Zhou Guanyu, Franco Colapinto, and Lance Stroll.
0 minutes to go: Bad news for Daniel Ricciardo as he is knocked out in Q1. This comes after rumors that this could be his last race weekend with VCARB amid reports of a replacement by Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson.
Out in Q1
1. Daniel Ricciardo
2. Lance Stroll
3. Pierre Gasly
4. Valtteri Bottas
5. Zhou Guanyu
Q2
11 minutes to go: Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen are the first to set times during Q2.However, the latter has a close call at the final corner, narrowly avoiding crashing into the wall. The Dutchman temporarily tops the timesheets, but his time is deleted for leaving the track.
7 minutes to go: Lewis Hamilton goes fastest with a time of 1:29.929.
5 minutes to go: All drivers apart from Max Verstappen are in the pits. The three-time champion doesn't have a time on the board yet due to the earlier deletion.
3 minutes to go: Max Verstappen goes fastest with a time of 1:29.680.
1 minute to go: Drivers at risk are Esteban Ocon, Kevin Magnussen, Fernando Alonso, Alex Albon, and Franco Colapinto.
Out in Q2
1. Alex Albon
2. Franco Colapinto
3. Sergio Perez
4. Kevin Magnussen
5. Esteban Ocon
Q3
11 minutes to go: Nico Hulkenberg is first to the track.
8 minutes to go: Carlos Sainz is out of Qualifying after crashing into the barriers at the final corner, putting a red flag on the session. Thankfully, the Ferrari driver is able to get out of the car without assistance. Meanwhile, Max Verstappen, who had put the RB20 on provisional pole position, has his lap time deleted due to the double yellow flag. Oscar Piastri now sits in provisional pole position.
3 minutes to go: The session has resumed and the cars are now heading back out on track, with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris leading the way.
0 minutes to go: Charles Leclerc has his time deleted at the last moment so will start in ninth.
2024 Singapore Grand Prix Qualifying Results
1. Lando Norris
2. Max Verstappen
3. Lewis Hamilton
4. George Russell
5. Oscar Piastri
6. Nico Hulkenberg
7. Fernando Alonso
8. Yuki Tsunoda
9. Charles Leclerc
10. Carlos Sainz
11. Alex Albon
12. Franco Colapinto
13. Sergio Perez
14. Kevin Magnussen
15. Esteban Ocon
16. Daniel Ricciardo
17. Lance Stroll
18. Pierre Gasly
19. Valtteri Bottas
20. Zhou Guanyu