Singapore GP Results: Lando Norris Wins Under The Lights Of The Marina Bay Street Circuit
Lando Norris won the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix. Joining the McLaren driver on the podium were Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri who crossed the line in second and third position, respectively.
What happened during the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix?
Lap 1: Lando Norris, after starting from pole position, manages to keep his championship rival Max Verstappen at bay and maintain his lead into Turn 1. A relatively clean start apart from Fernando Alonso, Carlos Sainz, and Alex Albon running off but all are able to return to the track. Albon's teammate Franco Colapinto had a fantastic start by diving up the inside to gain four positions.
Lap 2: Lando Norris already has a 1.1 second gap to Max Verstappen behind him.
Lap 4: George Russell, running behind his Mercedes teammate in fourth position, claims Lewis Hamilton "needs to increase the pace a bit."
Lap 9: Lando Norris, who now has a 3-second lead on Max Verstappen, is told by McLaren to try to extend this to 5 seconds.
Lap 11: Daniel Ricciardo is the first to pit, he puts on new medium tires. Meanwhile, Lando Norris has now managed to extend his lead to 5 seconds as McLaren requested.
Lap 12: Alex Albon, who was heavily impacted by the start of the race, is the next car to come into the pits. Williams opts for hard tires.
Lap 14: Lando Norris continues to build his lead which is now at 8 seconds. Further back in the field, Carlos Sainz goes into the pits for hard tires.
Lap 17: Alex Albon is forced to retire from the race due to the car overheating.
Lap 18: Lewis Hamilton pits from third. He changes from soft to hard tires. The British driver comes out in the thirteenth position.
Lap 20: Lando Norris is on his way to building so much of a lead that he could get a free pitstop. His lead is currently 14.5 seconds.
Lap 21: Lewis Hamilton reports to Mercedes that he may have clipped the wall. However, all see seems to be okay with the W15.
Lap 26: Lewis Hamilton is not happy with the tire strategy chosen by Mercedes. He comments to the team: "You're killing me with this offset, mate." The seven-time champion believes they stopped too early in the race.
Lap 28: Lando Norris has now built a 22.709-second lead from Max Verstappen. Meanwhile, George Russell pits from fourth position. He comes out in eighth position after a 2.2-second stop.
Lap 29: Sergio Perez comes into the pits from seventh position and comes out ahead of Zhou Guanyu in 14th postion.
Lap 30: Lando Norris reports he has some front wing damage to McLaren. He locked up into Turn 14 and clipped the wall. At the same time, Max Verstappen pits from second position. The Dutchman comes out just behind Charles Leclerc in 4th. Esteban Ocon, Franco Colapinto, and Nico Hulkenberg all follow suit with pit stops.
Max Verstappen is not happy about the timing of his pit stop, he fumes to Red Bull: "I just don't get it why we let him undercut us by so far. It's just so stupid!"
Lap 31: Lando Norris pits from the lead and the McLaren team decides not to replace the front wing so there is either no damage or it is minimal. He comes out still in the lead.
Lap 33: McLaren informs Lando Norris: "We see a small issue with the front wing, nothing serious."
Lap 38: Oscar Piastri is called to the pits from the second position. The Australian driver comes back out in fifth position behind Lewis Hamilton. He will most likely now go to the end on the hard tires so could have pulled off the perfect undercut on the Mercedes drivers.
Lap 43: Ferrari instructs Carlos Sainz to let Charles Leclerc pass.
Lap 45: Lando Norris clips the wall again at Turn 10 but avoids severe damage.
Lap 48: Sergio Perez reports bouncing issues to Red Bull: "I'm bouncing around like a Kangaroo."
Lap 50: Charles Leclerc overtakes Lewis Hamilton for fifth position. There was not much the Mercedes driver could do with the Monegasque on newer tires.
Lap 51: Kevin Magnussen clips the wall at Turn 5 causing a puncture to the rear left tire. The Danish driver is able to get back to the pits and continue with the race.
Lap 52: George Russell reports to Mercedes: "I have understeer and I have oversteer."
Lap 54: Franco Colapinto is closing in on Sergio Perez. The Argentine driver is 1.7 seconds behind Sergio Perez. If he is able to get an overtake done in time, then he will take the tenth position.
Lap 60: Kevin Magnussen has been forced to retire from the race. He retires in the pits so does not disrupt the race.
2024 Singapore Grand Prix Results
1. Lando Norris
2. Max Verstappen
3. Oscar Piastri
4. George Russell
5. Charles Leclerc
6. Lewis Hamilton
7. Carlos Sainz
8. Fernando Alonso
9. Nico Hulkenberg
10. Sergio Perez
11. Franco Colapinto
12. Yuki Tsunoda
13. Esteban Ocon
14. Lance Stroll
15. Zhou Guanyu
16. Valtteri Bottas
17. Pierre Gasly
18. Daniel Ricciardo - Fastest Lap
19. Kevin Magnussen - DNF
20. Alex Albon - DNF