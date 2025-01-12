Sky F1 Commentator Reveals Issue With Max Verstappen - 'Have A Problem With That'
Sky Sports commentator David Croft recently shared his views on Max Verstappen's competitive nature at Autosport International.
During the 2024 season, Verstappen's actions on and off the track sparked discussions throughout the Formula 1 community.
Max Verstappen's 2024 season culminated in his fourth consecutive Formula 1 World Championship victory. Despite his success, Verstappen faced stiff competition along the way, especially from McLaren's Lando Norris.
Verstappen was faced with backlash after numerous expletive outbursts over the team radio. On top of this, he was also handed a community service penalty for swearing during a press conference in Singapore.
These actions did not go unnoticed, with commentators and former drivers voicing their concerns, including Croft. The Sky Sports F1 commentator explained:
"The thing about Max, is that he does what he does to win and to be a champion.
"Now I do [have a problem] when he goes too far and when we saw in Mexico for instance, the two incidents with Lando [Norris] there. Then I've got a bit of a problem with it.
"Sometimes when he's on the team radio and he makes the odd comment, then ocassionally I get a bit of a problem with that."
Media coverage of Verstappen's actions, particularly by the British press, has been scrutinized, with Verstappen himself suggesting a bias exists against him due to his nationality.
Despite these claims, Croft defended the impartiality of reporting, insisting that media favoritism does not play a role in his commentary or coverage as a whole.
Croft also compared Verstappen with legendary F1 champions like Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton.
"Because he's got so much talent and I appreciate talent. , we love , we love . They're winners, they're champions. We love for all those years, winning four titles as well.
"But he did what he had to do to win as well and if his teammate got in the way of that, it was collateral damage as it were, then so be it that didn't matter, he was a winner. And maybe we just have to appreciate that Max is a bit of a winner."
