Sky Leaks Aston Martin's Adrian Newey Announcement Ahead Of Press Conference
Sky has leaked that Adrian Newey, the legendary Formula 1 designer, is set to join the Aston Martin F1 team. This announcement, scheduled for a press conference on Tuesday at 10:45 AM from Silverstone, marks a significant milestone for the team. Adrian Newey, often hailed as the greatest F1 designer in history with 12 drivers’ championships and 13 constructors’ titles, brings a wealth of expertise and innovation to Aston Martin's continually evolving project.
Although the news has been leaked by Sky, the details of Newey's contract are still unconfirmed.
However, according to a report from BBC, Newey has made a long-term commitment to Aston Martin with a five-year contract reportedly worth up to £30 million per year, including bonuses and add-ons. This major acquisition coincides with Newey’s early exit from Red Bull, which was negotiated back in April. The F1 designer is slated to start his role with Aston Martin in early March, perfectly timed to influence the critical 2026 aerodynamic design process.
The hiring of Adrian Newey aligns with Lawrence Stroll's vision for Aston Martin, which aims to transform the team into championship contenders. Stroll’s investment strategy includes the construction of a state-of-the-art factory, complete with a new wind tunnel, and securing a pivotal works engine partnership with Honda starting in 2026.
Key supporting personnel include Andy Cowell, the former Mercedes engine chief set to start as CEO on October 1, and Enrico Cardile, the former Ferrari chassis technical director, who will assume the role of CTO in 2025. Furthermore, Dan Fallows, a former aerodynamicist under Newey at Red Bull, has already been making waves as Aston Martin's technical director since joining in April 2022.
Regarding these rumors, an Aston Martin spokesperson commented:
"Adrian has been linked to many teams and would be an asset to any team, but we don't have anything to announce."
When confirming his exit from Red Bull, Newey commented:
“Ever since I was a young boy, I wanted to be a designer of fast cars. My dream was to be an engineer in Formula One, and I’ve been lucky enough to make that dream a reality. For almost two decades it has been my great honour to have played a key role in Red Bull Racing’s progress from upstart newcomer to multiple title-winning Team.
"However, I feel now is an opportune moment to hand that baton over to others and to seek new challenges for myself. In the interim, the final stages of development of RB17 are upon us, so for the remainder of my time with the Team my focus will lie there. I would like to thank the many amazing people I have worked with at Red Bull in our journey over the last 18 years for their talent, dedication and hard work. It has been a real privilege, and I am confident that the engineering Team are well prepared for the work going into the final evolution of the car under the four-year period of this regulation set."
Despite the leaked announcement, the press conference will be taking place tomorrow and will be shown live on Sky at 10.45am.