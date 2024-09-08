Sky Sports Commentator Reaction to Lewis Hamilton Steals the Show at US Open
Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time Formula One World Champion, stole the spotlight at the US Open Women's Singles Final on September 7. Held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, Queens, New York City, the match between Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and Jessica Pegula of the United States might have drawn the fans in, but it was Hamilton’s presence that received one of the most enthusiastic outbursts.
Among the celebrities were industry heavyweights such as Anna Wintour and the likes of Travis Scott and golfer Rory McIlroy, but none garnered as animated a reaction as Hamilton.
The event’s Sky Sports commentary team, particularly Marion Bartoli, a former Wimbledon champion, couldn’t contain their excitement upon spotting Hamilton in the audience.
"Oh, my god! I have to find him!" Bartoli shouted live on air, displaying genuine thrill. Gigi Salmon, also part of the Sky Sports commentary team, added: "Lewis Hamilton has made his way in. Marion has made no secret of the fact she adores him."
The light-hearted banter didn't stop there. Feliciano Lopez, the retired Spanish tennis star, joined in by teasing Bartoli, “Fernando Alonso is a better driver.” Salmon humorously joined, “Feli, she’s going to throw you off the top of this balcony if you say things like that. But I’m not even kidding.”
Hamilton’s appearance at the US Open came as a pleasant distraction amidst a challenging 2024 Formula One season. He is currently transitioning from Mercedes to Ferrari for the upcoming season - a substantial change from a team he has been with since 2013. The 2024 season has presented a slew of setbacks for Hamilton, including a DNF in Australia and multiple mid-pack finishes. Despite these challenges, Hamilton has celebrated victories at historic circuits like Silverstone and Belgium.
Max Verstappen of Red Bull leads the 2024 Formula One standings with 303 points. Lando Norris of McLaren follows with 241 points, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in third at 217 points. Hamilton currently sits at 164 points, reflecting a season of mixed results.