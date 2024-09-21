Sky Sports F1 Apologizes After Presenter Drops F-Bomb On Live TV
Sky Sports F1 presenter and analyst Ted Kravitz unintentionally sparked controversy when he let slip an F-bomb during a live broadcast at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore. The slip-up occurred while Kravitz stumbled over his words during a pit lane presentation. This comes as the FIA intensifies its crackdown on F1 drivers using inappropriate language.
The situation in Formula 1's paddock was tense about the governing body taking drivers to task, with its first target being Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who used a prohibited word during the press conference on Thursday. The Dutchman was summoned by the FIA stewards, followed by an official statement about his obligation "to accomplish some work of public interest."
On Friday, though, it was Kravitz's turn to indulge in unintentional swearing. While discussing the design of Ferrari SF-24's front wing, Kravitz tripped over his words and attempted to retake the segment. As he walked away from the Ferrari, he voiced his frustration with an unintended "Oh, f***ing hell," which was aired live. The broadcast quickly cut to presenter Simon Lazenby, who promptly addressed the slip-up before returning the coverage back to Kravitz.
The broadcast team swiftly handled the aftermath of the incident. Simon Lazenby immediately apologized during the live broadcast, and Kravitz later issued a sincere on-air apology. In his statement, as reported by the Daily Mail, the Sky F1 presenter explained:
"Big apologies from my side.
"Just to let you know, we're live now - when the cars come out for the presentation, which I recorded earlier, I seek perfection but sometimes I don't get it.
"If I mess up a first take and them I'm frustrated with myself, sometimes a naughty word comes out.
"Obviously, that was never meant to be played - that's our mistake and we're owning that. I apologise that that take, which was not meant to be played, got played out.
"This happens in television sometimes, so apologies for that. We'll seek to do better next time."
Speaking about FIA's stand against drivers using swear words over the team radio, the president of the governing body, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, revealed strongly that the sport needs to differentiate itself from "rappers." He told the media:
"We have to differentiate between our sport – motorsport – and rap music.
"We're not rappers, you know. They say the F-word how many times per minute? We are not on that. That's them and we are [us].
"I know, I was a driver. In the heat of the moment, when you think you are upset because another driver came to you and pushed you...
"When I used to drive in the dust [and something like that happened], I would get upset. But also, we have to be careful with our conduct. We need to be responsible people.
"And now with the technology, everything is going live and everything is going to be recorded. At the end of the day, we have to study that to see: do we minimise what is being said publicly?
"Because imagine you are sitting with your children and watching the race and then someone is saying all of this dirty language.
"I mean, what would your children or grandchildren say? What would you teach them if that is your sport?"