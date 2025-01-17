South Africa Reaches Huge Milestone In Formula 1 Entry Bid
South Africa is making significant progress in its journey to host a Formula 1 Grand Prix by 2026, by inviting potential host venues to showcase their suitability for the prestigious event.
The Formula 1 Bid Steering Committee, backed by South Africa's Department of Sport, Arts, and Culture, has formally sought expressions of interest from prospective venues.
South Africa last hosted a Formula 1 Grand Prix in 1993 at the iconic Kyalami circuit. Since then, the nation has been keen on reclaiming its place. This effort is being managed by a dedicated Bid Steering Committee, spearheaded by the Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture, Gayton McKenzie.
The committee's role is to ensure that all the bid requirements are met to increase South Africa's chances of securing the coveted race.
The call for proposals aims to secure a venue to host the event for a 10-year period starting from either 2026 or 2027.
The Formula 1 Bid Steering Committee, as reported by The Race:
“A suitable promoter and/or venue (circuit facility) and host city will be chosen to submit a bid to the FIA and Formula 1 for consideration with the necessary approvals and support from the DSAC.”
While Kyalami is a premier candidate due to its rich history with the South African Grand Prix, interest is also gathering around Cape Town as a potential venue.
With a deadline of January 31, 2025, for accepting expressions of interest, the committee aims to finalize a shortlist of venues soon after. The selection will mark a crucial phase in South Africa's bid.
Gayton McKenzie later commented:
"The race is going to happen at Kyalami.
"Kyalami is doing what they need to do. [Circuit bosses] Toby Venter and Willie Venter are doing a great job bringing Kyalami to F1 standards. They have put money in there, it is there.
"They have met with Apex, that is doing the track to bring it to F1 standards. We are making sure that we are going to host, so I think we are looking at 2027. We were there, it’s going to happen. It’s coming here."
By bringing Formula 1 racing back to South Africa, the country could replicate the economic success seen when Formula E was held in Cape Town in 2023, which generated over ZAR 1 billion in economic impact.
2025 Formula One Season Schedule
Pre-Season Testing
- Dates: 26-28 Feb
- Location: Bahrain, Sakhir
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 ARAMCO PRE-SEASON TESTING 2025
- Circuit: Pre-Season Testing
Australia
- Dates: 14-16 Mar
- Location: Australia, Melbourne
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Melbourne circuit
China
- Dates: 21-23 Mar
- Location: China, Shanghai
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN CHINESE GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Shanghai circuit
Japan
- Dates: 04-06 Apr
- Location: Japan, Suzuka
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 LENOVO JAPANESE GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Suzuka circuit
Bahrain
- Dates: 11-13 Apr
- Location: Bahrain, Sakhir
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Sakhir circuit
Saudi Arabia
- Dates: 18-20 Apr
- Location: Saudi Arabia, Jeddah
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 STC SAUDI ARABIAN GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Jeddah circuit
Miami
- Dates: 02-04 May
- Location: Miami, Miami
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Miami circuit
Emilia-Romagna
- Dates: 16-18 May
- Location: Emilia-Romagna, Imola
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 AWS GRAN PREMIO DEL MADE IN ITALY E DELL'EMILIA-ROMAGNA 2025
- Circuit: Imola circuit
Monaco
- Dates: 23-25 May
- Location: Monaco, Monaco
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX DE MONACO 2025
- Circuit: Monaco circuit
Spain
- Dates: 30 May-01 Jun
- Location: Spain, Barcelona
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 ARAMCO GRAN PREMIO DE ESPAÑA 2025
- Circuit: Barcelona circuit
Canada
- Dates: 13-15 Jun
- Location: Canada, Montréal
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 PIRELLI GRAND PRIX DU CANADA 2025
- Circuit: Montréal circuit
Austria
- Dates: 27-29 Jun
- Location: Austria, Spielberg
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 MSC CRUISES AUSTRIAN GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Spielberg circuit
Great Britain
- Dates: 04-06 Jul
- Location: Great Britain, Silverstone
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS BRITISH GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Silverstone circuit
Belgium
- Dates: 25-27 Jul
- Location: Belgium, Spa-Francorchamps
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 BELGIAN GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Spa-Francorchamps circuit
Hungary
- Dates: 01-03 Aug
- Location: Hungary, Budapest
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 LENOVO HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Budapest circuit
Netherlands
- Dates: 29-31 Aug
- Location: Netherlands, Zandvoort
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN DUTCH GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Zandvoort circuit
Italy
- Dates: 05-07 Sep
- Location: Italy, Monza
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 PIRELLI GRAN PREMIO D’ITALIA 2025
- Circuit: Monza circuit
Azerbaijan
- Dates: 19-21 Sep
- Location: Azerbaijan, Baku
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Baku circuit
Singapore
- Dates: 03-05 Oct
- Location: Singapore, Marina Bay
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Marina Bay circuit
United States
- Dates: 17-19 Oct
- Location: United States, Austin
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 MSC CRUISES UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Austin circuit
Mexico
- Dates: 24-26 Oct
- Location: Mexico, Mexico City
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 GRAN PREMIO DE LA CIUDAD DE MÉXICO 2025
- Circuit: Mexico City circuit
Brazil
- Dates: 07-09 Nov
- Location: Brazil, São Paulo
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 MSC CRUISES GRANDE PRÊMIO DE SÃO PAULO 2025
- Circuit: São Paulo circuit
Las Vegas
- Dates: 20-22 Nov
- Location: Las Vegas, Las Vegas
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Las Vegas circuit
Qatar
- Dates: 28-30 Nov
- Location: Qatar, Lusail
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Lusail circuit
Abu Dhabi
- Dates: 05-07 Dec
- Location: Abu Dhabi, Yas Island
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Yas Island circuit