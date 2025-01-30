South African Grand Prix Announces Deadline Extension For Submitting Formula 1 Bids
The South African government has extended the deadline for submitting bids to host a Formula 1 Grand Prix, following the collapse of efforts to revive the Kyalami race in 2023. Despite the setback, the government remains committed to ending the 32-year absence of F1 racing in the country.
The Ministry of Sport, Arts and Culture has extended the deadline for Formula 1 Grand Prix bids from 31 January to 18 March. A Bid Steering Committee was set up to invite promoters and organizers, with Kyalami, which last hosted the race in 1993, being a leading contender.
However, the circuit must meet the FIA Grade 1 standard, which is still under development.
The ministry stated that the extended deadline would allow stakeholders more time to submit stronger proposals. Announcing the extension, a statement read:
"The Ministry of Sport, Arts and Culture, in collaboration with the Bid Steering Committee (BSC), has extended the submission deadline for the Request for Expression of Interest (RFEOI) for South Africa’s Formula 1 Grand Prix bid to 18 March 2025.
"This extension aims to give stakeholders additional time to submit comprehensive, well-structured proposals in line with RFEOI [Request for Expression of Interest] requirements. The Ministry is committed to a transparent and competitive process to secure this prestigious motorsport event.
"The Ministry urges stakeholders to use this opportunity to support South Africa’s Formula 1 ambitions."
Formula 1 has been keen to expand to emerging markets globally, including South Korea, Thailand, and even Rwanda, which submitted its bid to host a Grand Prix in its capital city, Kigali. The FIA hosted its awards ceremony in Kigali last year, which hinted at strengthening ties between Rwanda and the sport. However, with the F1 calendar maxing out at 24 races currently, the 2026 calendar is reportedly full, and thus, it won't be until at least 2027 when new venues could be expected to debut.
South Africa is keen on bringing F1 onto its turf, and thus, Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, met with F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend last year to explore the possibilities of hosting F1 in a few years. Speaking on the extension of the deadline for submitting bids, he added:
"Hosting a Formula 1 Grand Prix would boost our economy, tourism and development while showcasing South Africa as a premier global sporting destination. This extension ensures bidders have the time to prepare exceptional proposals.”