Spanish GP: Fire Breaks Out At McLaren Hospitality Spurring Evacuation - Team Gives Update
A sudden fire emergency at the McLaren Formula 1 motorhome disrupted proceedings on Saturday morning ahead of the final practice session at the Spanish Grand Prix. The incident, which occurred at the race venue in Barcelona, specifically started at the rear of the McLaren Team Hub, directly above the kitchen area.
The blaze prompted immediate action, with emergency services called to the scene swiftly. Firefighters, equipped with hoses, entered the McLaren premises as part of a significant deployment of safety personnel, a testament to the quick response to the potential hazard. Multiple fire engines were on site, working diligently to control and eventually extinguish the fire.
In a proactive safety measure, the McLaren motorhome staff evacuated all individuals on the premises, including team personnel, media representatives, guests, and drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Both drivers were seen in the paddock as the emergency unfolded around them.
The cause of the fire has been linked to the motorhome’s electrical systems, particularly due to its origin point above the kitchen area.
Following the incident, McLaren issued an official statement:
"This morning we evacuated our Team Hub paddock hospitality unit following a fire alert. The team has been safely evacuated while the local fire brigade handle the issue."
While the fire was contained without reported injuries, the full extent of the damage to McLaren’s operations is yet to be assessed.
Sky Sports News reported:
"McLaren have confirmed no team members were injured in the fire that broke out at their hospitality area ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix.
"Two fire personnel have been taken away to be treated for smoke inhalation, but their condition is not thought to be serious."