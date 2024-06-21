Spanish GP FP1 Results: Lando Norris Tops Timesheets In Barcelona
Lando Norris put in the fastest time during the first Free Practice session ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix. Joining the McLaren driver at the top of the timesheets were Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz who put in the second and third fastest times, respectively.
What happened during FP1 of the Spanish GP?
55 minutes to go: Oliver Bearman makes his way onto the track as he stands in for Nico Hulkenberg for Haas during FP1.
50 minutes to go: The majority of drivers are out on hard tires apart from Alex Albon, Zhou Guanyu, Kevin Magnussen, and Oliver Bearman who are on the medium compound.
49 minutes to go: Carlos Sainz reports he has 'no power' to Ferrari. The Maranello-based squad advises the Spanish driver to change to a different setting and he is able to continue.
48 minutes to go: Charles Leclerc is also unhappy with his Ferrari. He claims to the team: “The car is horrendous for now. I’m boxing.”
45 minutes to go: A quarter of the way through the session and Max Verstappen is at the top of the timesheets with a time of 1:15.424.
41 minutes to go: Sergio Perez questions the Red Bull team about a potential throttle issue because he is suffering with understeer in the corners.
38 minutes to go: Charles Leclerc has a closed call at Turn 12 as he runs wide and dips into the gravel. He manages to save it and continue.
37 minutes to go: Lando Norris is the next to go wide at Turn 12, reporting to McLaren: "Instability into some of those corners. Pretty poor grip from the rear. As soon as I get stability the whole corner has pretty much gone."
32 minutes to go: Valtteri Bottas returns to the pits after encountering an issue with the new Sauber rear wing. The wing was flapping around with DRS open.
24 minutes to go: George Russell and Yuki Tsunoda have a close call. The Japanese driver comes around Turn 10 to find Russell moving towards the right side of the track. Tsunoda, on a flying lap, narrowly misses the Mercedes driver. Russell said, "Don't know what Tsunoda was doing there. I pulled to the right and he just aimed for me."
22 minutes to go: RED FLAG! Fernando Alonso runs wide at Turn 9 and clips his Aston Martin on the kerb. The Red Flag shouldn't last long as the Spanish driver returns to the pits for repair and the marshalls remove the debris on the track.
19 minutes to go: Green Flag! The session resumes.
10 minutes to go: Charles Leclerc returns to the pits and reports a clutch issue. He says, "There was something strange with the clutch when I came in. The rear tyres locked up completely then went again when I stopped."
6 minutes to go: Pierre Gasly's FP1 session ends early as he reports he needs to pit with an issue. He explains to Alpine that he "can't drive" the car.
2 minutes to go: Max Verstappen claims, "The clutch keeps anti-stalling."
Spanish GP FP1 Results
1. Lando Norris
2. Max Verstappen
3. Carlos Sainz
4. George Russell
5. Sergio Perez
6. Oscar Piastri
7. Lewis Hamilton
8. Esteban Ocon
9. Fernando Alonso
10. Alex Albon
11. Charles Leclerc
12. Valtteri Bottas
13. Pierre Gasly
14. Lance Stroll
15. Daniel Ricciardo
16. Zhou Guanyu
17. Kevin Magnussen
18. Logan Sargeant
19. Oliver Bearman
20. Yuki Tsunoda