Spanish GP Qualifying Results: Lando Norris Takes Pole Position In Barcelona
Lando Norris has secured the pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix. Joining the McLaren driver at the front of the grid tomorrow will be Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton who will start from second and third position, respectively.
What happened during Spanish GP Qualifying?
Q1
15 minutes to go: It's a slow start to Qualifying with the majority of the drivers still in the pits. There is currently Daniel Ricciardo, Yuki Tsunoda, Logan Sargeant, and Zhou Guanyu on the track.
12 minutes to go: The remaining cars come out onto the track.
7 minutes to go: The Stewards have noted an incident between Lance Stroll and Logan Sargeant as the former was potentially impeded by the American driver.
4 minutes to go: Drivers at risk of elimination are Daniel Ricciardo, Yuki Tsunoda, Zhou Guanyu, Kevin Magnussen, and Logan Sargeant.
2 minutes to go: The top 4 stay in the pits, obviously feeling confident they have done enough to get through to Q2. The top 4 is currently Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, and Carlos Sainz.
Out in Q1
1. Kevin Magnussen
2. Yuki Tsunoda
3. Daniel Ricciardo
4. Alex Albon
5. Logan Sargeant
Q2
5 minutes to go: Lewis Hamilton is not happy with the soft tire compound, he notes: "This tire was bad." The British driver finds himself at risk in 13 position.
3 minutes to go: Drivers at risk are Valtteri Bottas, Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton, Lance Stroll, and Zhou Guanyu.
0 minutes to go: Bad news for home hero Fernando Alonso as he finds himself eliminated from the session.
Out in Q2
1. Fernando Alonso
2. Valtteri Bottas
3. Nico Hulkenberg
4. Lance Stroll
5. Zhou Guanyu
Q3
10 minutes to go: Both Red Bull's, Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen, are the first out on track.
8 minutes to go: The remainder of the drivers make their way out on track.
6 minutes to go: After the first lot of flying laps, Max Verstappen sits in the provisional pole followed by Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton.
4 minutes to go: Upset at Mercedes - George Russell complains to his race engineer, "What the **** was Lewis doing prepping that lap?" The British driver is told that "it's fine" and it will be discussed after the session.
1 minute to go: A brief yellow flag as Oscar Piastri runs off the track at Turn 12. The Australian driver will start the race from 10th.
Spanish GP Qualifying Results
1. Lando Norris
2. Max Verstappen
3. Lewis Hamilton
4. George Russell
5. Charles Leclerc
6. Carlos Sainz
7. Pierre Gasly
8. Sergio Perez (not including the 3-place grid penalty)
9. Esteban Ocon
10. Oscar Piastri
11. Fernando Alonso
12. Valtteri Bottas
13. Nico Hulkenberg
14. Lance Stroll
15. Zhou Guanyu
16. Kevin Magnussen
17. Yuki Tsunoda
18. Daniel Ricciardo
19. Alex Albon
20. Logan Sargeant