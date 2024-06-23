Spanish GP Results: Max Verstappen Wins In Barcelona
Max Verstappen won the Spanish Grand Prix. Joining the Red Bull driver on the podium were Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton who crossed the line in second and third position, respectively.
What happened during the Spanish GP?
All drivers are starting the race on soft tires apart from Alex Albon in the Williams who is starting on medium tires from the pit lane.
Lap 1: A fantastic start For George Russell who takes the lead after starting the race from fourth. Lando Norris, who started from pole position, loses out and moves down to third. It looks as though Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz had contact at Turn 1 but it seems minimal as both drivers continue.
Lap 2: Max Verstappen, running in second, is keeping close to George Russell.
Lap 3: Max Verstappen takes the lead of the race as he overtakes George Russell with DRS.
Lap 5: Carlos Sainz overtakes his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc to take fifth position. However, the pair have slight contact. They are able to continue.
Lap 9: Fernando Alonso looks as though he suffered from damage at the start of the race as he ran wide. After starting the race from tenth position, he is now in fourteenth position.
Lap 10: Zhou Guanyu and Yuki Tsunoda are the first drivers to head into the pits. The switch to medium tire compounds.
Lap 13: Max Verstappen reports that he "had a bit of a moment at Turn 7," but he is able to maintain his lead.
Lap 15: Pierre Gasly suffers an awful pit stop of 6.7 seconds as the rear right wheel nut gets stuck.
Penalty: Kevin Magnussen is handed a 5-second time penalty for a false start.
Lap 16: George Russell is the first of the front runners to come into the pits, but unfortunately he also suffers from a slow pit stop of 5.3 seconds.
Lap 18: Max Verstappen pits from the lead with an incredible 1.9-second stop! Lando Norris takes the lead of the race.
Lap 24: Lando Norris now pits from the lead. He has extended the first stint by 6 laps. It is anticipated that this is in the hopes he can extend the current stint by the same amount meaning he can have more fresh soft tires at the end of the race.
Lap 29: Max Verstappen reports that the "tires feel very inconsistent."
Lap 31: Kevin Magnussen heads to the pits to serve his 5-second penalty.
Lap 35: An exciting battle between Lando Norris and George Russell as they fight it out between Turns 3 and 7, before the former secures the second position. Norris now has the task of closing the gap to Max Verstappen in the lead. The gap is currently 9 seconds.
Lap 37: Both George Russell and Carlos Sainz pit for hard tires.
Lap 44: Max Verstappen pits from the lead once again, leaving Lando Norris as the new race leader.
Lap 47: Lando Norris pits to change to soft tire compounds. He comes out in second position as Charles Leclerc pits at the same time.
Penalty: Nico Hulkenberg receives a 5-second time penalty for speeding in the pit lane.
Lap 60: Alex Albon had a close call as he runs wide and into the gravel. He asks the Williams team to investigate what happened to his car.
Lap 65: Lando Norris has closed the gap to Max Verstappen to 2.5 seconds.
2024 Spanish Grand Prix Results
1. Max Verstappen
2. Lando Norris - Fastest Lap
3. Lewis Hamilton
4. George Russell
5. Charles Leclerc
6. Carlos Sainz
7. Oscar Piastri
8. Sergio Perez
9. Pierre Gasly
10. Esteban Ocon
11. Nico Hulkenberg
12. Fernando Alonso
13. Zhou Guanyu
14. Lance Stroll
15. Daniel Ricciardo
16. Valtteri Bottas
17. Kevin Magnussen
18. Alex Albon
19. Yuki Tsunoda
20. Logan Sargeant