Spanish GP: When And How To Watch FP1, FP2 And FP3
The on-track action for the Spanish Grand Prix will begin today with the first two practice sessions followed by the third and final practice tomorrow.
Heading into the weekend, Max Verstappen continues his lead in the Drivers' Standings followed by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. Verstappen's Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez will be looking to turn his down streak around to move up from fifth in the standings.
All eyes will also be on those teams bringing upgrades, including Ferrari, Mercedes, and VCARB.
Here's your ultimate guide to catching all of the practice sessions during the Spanish Grand Prix weekend:
Friday 21 June
Practice 1:
Local Time: 13:30 - 14:30
London: 12:30 - 13:30
Los Angeles: 04:30 - 05:30
New York: 07:30 - 08:30
Tokyo: 20:30 - 21:30
Shanghai: 19:30 - 20:30
Practice 2:
Local Time: 17:00 - 18:00
London: 16:00 - 17:00
Los Angeles: 08:00 - 09:00
New York: 11:00 - 12:00
Tokyo: 00:00 - 01:00 (Saturday 22 June)
Shanghai: 23:00 - 00:00
Saturday 22 June
Practice 3:
Local Time: 12:30 - 13:30
London: 11:30 - 12:30
Los Angeles: 03:30 - 04:30
New York: 06:30 - 07:30
Tokyo: 19:30 - 20:30
Shanghai: 18:30 - 19:30
How to Watch the Spanish Grand Prix from Home
For fans watching from the United States, coverage of the Spanish Grand Prix will be available through ESPN. They will be broadcasting the Sky F1 feed, making sure you don’t miss a moment of the action. Additionally, streaming via platforms like fuboTV and F1 TV will be available.
Viewers in the UK can catch all sessions live on Sky Sports F1, or stream through services like NowTV.