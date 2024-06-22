Spanish GP: When And How To Watch Qualifying
As the excitement builds following the three practice sessions, qualifying is now just hours away. McLaren's Lando Norris put in the fastest time during the first Free Practice session, Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton went fastest in Free Practice 2, and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz topped the timesheets in the third and final practice.
Mercedes, Ferrari, and RB are just some of the teams which have brought upgrades to the iconic Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
It is also worth noting that Sergio Perez, who has been enduring a slight downturn in performance, is carrying a five-place grid penalty into the weekend following an incident during the Canadian Grand Prix. The Mexican driver crashed during the race in Montreal and continued to drive his RB20 back to the pits in an unsafe condition, leading to the penalty.
Here's your ultimate guide to catching all the Qualifying action during the Spanish Grand Prix weekend:
Saturday 22 June
Qualifying:
Local Time: 16:00 - 17:00
London: 15:00 - 16:00
Los Angeles: 07:00 - 08:00
New York: 10:00 - 11:00
Tokyo: 23:00 - 00:00
Shanghai: 22:00 - 23:00
How to Watch the Spanish Grand Prix from Home
For fans watching from the United States, coverage of the Spanish Grand Prix will be available through ESPN. They will be broadcasting the Sky F1 feed, making sure you don’t miss a moment of the action. Additionally, streaming via platforms like fuboTV and F1 TV will be available.
Viewers in the UK can catch all sessions live on Sky Sports F1, or stream through services like NowTV.