Spanish GP: When And How To Watch The Race
It's race day! The Spanish Grand Prix is set to take place later today with Lando Norris starting the race from pole position. Joining the McLaren driver on the front row is Red Bull's Max Verstappen.
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell complete a full Mercedes second row, starting in third and fourth position, respectively. The remainder of the top ten will be in this order, Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz, Pierre Gasly, Esteban Ocon, Oscar Piastri, and Fernando Alonso. Sergio Perez did qualify in eighth position, however, a three-place grid penalty carried over from the Canadian Grand Prix sees the Mexican driver start the race from 11th position.
From a Constructors' Standings point of view, Red Bull heads into the race leading the championship with 301 points followed by Ferrari with 252 points and McLaren with 212. Mercedes trails behind in fourth position with 124 points. At the other end of the standings, Sauber is yet to score a point.
Here's your ultimate guide to catching all the action of the Spanish Grand Prix:
Sunday 23 June
Race:
Local Time: 15:00
London: 14:00
Los Angeles: 06:00
New York: 09:00
Tokyo: 22:00
Shanghai: 21:00
How to Watch the Spanish Grand Prix from Home
For fans watching from the United States, coverage of the Spanish Grand Prix will be available through ESPN. They will be broadcasting the Sky F1 feed, making sure you don’t miss a moment of the action. Additionally, streaming via platforms like fuboTV and F1 TV will be available.
Viewers in the UK can catch all sessions live on Sky Sports F1, or stream through services like NowTV.