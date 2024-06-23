Spanish GP: When And How To Watch The Race

F1Briefings

When and how to watch the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix.

Lydia Mee

Daniel Ricciardo of Australia driving the (3) Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB14 TAG Heuer on track during the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 13, 2018 in Montmelo, Spain. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)
Daniel Ricciardo of Australia driving the (3) Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB14 TAG Heuer on track during the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 13, 2018 in Montmelo, Spain. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images) / Red Bull Content Pool

It's race day! The Spanish Grand Prix is set to take place later today with Lando Norris starting the race from pole position. Joining the McLaren driver on the front row is Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell complete a full Mercedes second row, starting in third and fourth position, respectively. The remainder of the top ten will be in this order, Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz, Pierre Gasly, Esteban Ocon, Oscar Piastri, and Fernando Alonso. Sergio Perez did qualify in eighth position, however, a three-place grid penalty carried over from the Canadian Grand Prix sees the Mexican driver start the race from 11th position.

From a Constructors' Standings point of view, Red Bull heads into the race leading the championship with 301 points followed by Ferrari with 252 points and McLaren with 212. Mercedes trails behind in fourth position with 124 points. At the other end of the standings, Sauber is yet to score a point.

Here's your ultimate guide to catching all the action of the Spanish Grand Prix:

Sunday 23 June

Race:

Local Time: 15:00 
London: 14:00
Los Angeles: 06:00
New York: 09:00
Tokyo: 22:00
Shanghai: 21:00

How to Watch the Spanish Grand Prix from Home

For fans watching from the United States, coverage of the Spanish Grand Prix will be available through ESPN. They will be broadcasting the Sky F1 feed, making sure you don’t miss a moment of the action. Additionally, streaming via platforms like fuboTV and F1 TV will be available.

Viewers in the UK can catch all sessions live on Sky Sports F1, or stream through services like NowTV.

Lydia is the lead editor of F1 editorial. After following the sport for several years, she was finally able to attend the British Grand Prix in person in 2017. Since then, she's been addicted to not only the racing, but the atmosphere the fans bring to each event. She's a strong advocate for women in motorsport and a more diverse industry. 

