Stefano Domenicali Calls For More Technical Controversies to "Spice" F1
Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali stated he wants more "spice" within the sport to push the boundaries of technical innovation.
The sport of F1 has seen several controversies regarding parts and changes that would eventually be outlawed, but now, Domenicali feels there are many more limitations that teams face.
“I’ve lived through many of those: Malaysia ’99, the double diffuser, FRIC, mass dampers, F-ducts… all part of F1’s story,” Domenicali told Motorsport.com in an exclusive interview.
"I used to be hands-on with technical and sporting regulation debates almost every Sunday. Years ago, there were far broader grey areas than today – but F1 people still know how to push everything to the limit."
“Personally, I feel today’s controversies are relatively minor. In fact, it’d be nice to have a bit more of that again – they’re the spice of the sport.”
There have been several limitations placed on technical rules, which have made some parts more standard specifications. Additionally, with the cost-cap rules in place, there are incentives to use used parts whenever possible.
According to the F1 boss, there could be renewed interest if teams were incentivized to innovate, rather than always worrying about breaking the regulations.
“Fans of my generation need to rethink what creates performance and technological interest," Dominical said to Motorsport.
"Focusing on sustainable fuels is absolutely the right path. But – and this may sound provocative – having teams invest huge amounts in designing their own gearboxes no longer makes sense. The performance gains are minimal."
"Fans no longer see it as an exciting area of development. We need to identify areas where technology and entertainment overlap."
“Many things that once seemed cutting-edge no longer justify major investment. We must have the courage to accept that the landscape has evolved.”
