Stirling Moss Mercedes Race Car Breaks Record With €51.1 Million Sale
A Mercedes W196 R Stromlinienwagen sold for a staggering €51.155 million earlier this month, setting a new record for the most expensive grand prix vehicle ever sold.
The sale was orchestrated by RM Sotheby's and took place at the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart, Germany. The car, popularly known as a 'Silver Arrow,' belongs to a select group of legendary vehicles and was sold on behalf of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum.
The IMS Museum decided to part with the car to focus their efforts on restoration and new acquisitions that align more closely with their U.S.-centric collection.
The historical significance of the Mercedes W196 R is evident in its association with two legendary Formula 1 drivers, Juan Manuel Fangio and Stirling Moss. Fangio, who is revered as a five-time F1 World Champion, drove the W196 to victory at the 1955 Buenos Aires Grand Prix.
Moss drove the car during the Italian Grand Prix in Monza the same year. During this race, he managed to set the fastest lap speed of 134 mph before being forced to retire due to mechanical issues. This particular car played a part in Mercedes-Benz's two-year dominance in the F1 scene, as they racked up an impressive nine wins out of the twelve Grands Prix they entered during the 1954 and 1955 seasons.
The W196 R boasted an aerodynamic body made from lightweight Elektron magnesium alloy and was powered by a 2.5-liter straight-eight engine. With over 250 horsepower, the car was a marvel of mid-20th-century racing technology.
This now ranks as the second most expensive car ever sold at auction, just behind the 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe, which was sold for €135 million back in 2022. This sale surpasses the previous auction record held by another Mercedes W196, which sold for £19.6 million in 2013.
This auction comes ahead of the 2025 F1 season which is due to kick off with the Australian Grand Prix on March 14-16.
