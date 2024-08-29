Stunning Concept Images Show What Ferrari's SF-24 Could Have Looked Like In Monza
As Ferrari prepares for the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, the team has introduced a carbon-fiber-themed livery, with drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz in dark grey and black racing overalls. Yet, the SF-24 car still features its iconic red with only slight carbon accents, while the stunning concept images from fan and designer Shaurya Nayar suggest a more dramatic design Ferrari could have opted for.
The race suits closely mimic the intricate woven patterns of carbon fiber panels, while their helmets will also sport a similar design. However, the car will see only minor updates, with the white numbers on Sainz and Leclerc’s cars being replaced by carbon-colored numbers.
Carbon fiber, a premium composite material integral to Formula 1 car design, is the theme chosen by the team, honoring the groundbreaking material that revolutionized racing. In 1981, McLaren's Technical Director John Barnard led the innovation with the MP4/1, the first car to feature a full carbon fiber monocoque chassis, marking a pivotal moment in the history of the premier class racing. 1992 was when Ferrari started using the lightweight material, which eventually crept into all forms of motorsport.
In Ferrari's official poster for the upcoming Italian GP, both SF-24s are shown in their Monza avatar, while fans in the comments section pointed out why an all-black livery was not chosen for the cars. It would have also provided Ferrari with a valuable weight-saving advantage by showcasing the bare carbon shell, similar to how other teams have highlighted carbon fiber in their special liveries in the past.
Despite being unable to see an all-black Ferrari in Monza, a post from fan and designer Shaurya Nayar on X featured jaw-dropping concept images of the team's title contender in a yellow and black carbon theme, allowing fans a chance to savor the digital presence of an all-black Ferrari F1 car.
Revealing details about the carbon fiber livery in a press release, Ferrari stated:
“During the Italian Grand Prix weekend at Monza, Scuderia Ferrari HP, along with some of its partners will celebrate a material that is state of the art when it comes to building racing cars, namely carbon fibre.
“Its main virtues are light weight and strength, which have allowed the sport to make great progress in terms of safety.
“To mark the occasion, instead of the usual white background with a yellow border, the numbers 16 and 55 on the SF-24s will replicate the look of carbon with its woven texture and natural reflections.
“In addition, the drivers’ race suits, helmets, shoes and glasses will also reflect the carbon fibre theme.”
Adding about the drivers' helmets, the statement read:
"Charles and Carlos will use special versions of their Bell helmets. The carbon fibre, of which the helmets are manufactured, will be left bare in parts in among the red and the only other colour used will be the yellow already celebrated in past years in Monza, because of its history as a Ferrari and Scuderia colour.
"It is also the colour of the city of Modena, chosen by Enzo Ferrari as the background to the black Prancing Horse emblem, presented to him by the family of First World War ace fighter pilot Francesco Baracca."