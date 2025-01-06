Susie Wolff Addresses Shift For Women In Motorsport And F1 Academy Goals
Susie Wolff, the Managing Director of the F1 Academy, is working to address challenges faced by women in the world of motorsport.
Her history in the sport includes breaking ground as the first female driver in over two decades to participate in a Formula 1 race weekend when she raced for Williams during 2014. Beyond her racing achievements, Wolff's varied experiences, from competing in the DTM circuit to her leadership roles in Formula E, have positioned her as a vital advocate for women in racing.
Wolff’s journey wasn't without its hurdles. Earlier in her career, she struggled with the pressure to fit into the male-dominated environment of Formula 1. She described these experiences, revealing the need to downplay her femininity to be taken more seriously amongst her peers. During an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, as quoted by GP Blog, Wolff explained:
"For a long time I felt forced to enter the paddock without taking care of my appearance, without putting on makeup or putting myself in the best possible way as I would have liked, because I thought that at that point if the other drivers or more generally all the people in the 'circus' had seen me, I would not have been taken seriously in comparison with men. Being the only woman, this comparison has always been strong for me. But I think those times are now long gone, fortunately."
In her role at F1 Academy, Wolff focuses on guiding rising female talent through the emotional complexities of motorsport. She added:
"I often speak to the group because I see their difficulties and I know how it feels in certain moments. I try to explain to the girls that it’s important to balance the emotional rollercoaster of race weekends: a bad placing, or a bad year, doesn’t define who you are. Neither does success. It’s easier for me now, but it took me a while to understand that."
Her vision for the F1 Academy extends beyond immediate successes. Wolff is committed to laying foundational pillars that will enable the Academy to thrive well into the future, independent of her influence. She aims to establish it as a successful, sustainable operation that champions female talent in motorsport.
"I want to get the F1 Academy to a point where it has really solid foundations and doesn’t need me to slam doors to make things happen. The aim is for it to have a totally sustainable business and brilliant talent. I want to stay until I’m sure it works, not just a nice try."
Wolff also looks towards the future of female drivers in top-tier motorsport, noting the potential among young talents like 14-year-old Luna Fluxa. Fluxa has already shown promise through her results in the Mercedes Academy, prompting the hope that she might ascend to Formula 1.
"For example, Luna Fluxa is a 14-year-old promising [driver] who has already been part of the Mercedes Academy for two years with excellent results. We cannot know if this talent will be the one who will arrive in F1, but we must work as if she were."
Wolff's efforts build off her initiative "Dare To Be Different". Launched in 2016, this program aims to inspire young girls and increase female participation across all levels of motorsport.