Ted Kravitz Details Hilarious Brad Pitt Meeting As He 'Turned Down' F1 Movie Cameo
Sky F1 reporter Ted Kravitz recently shared amusing details about his encounter with Hollywood star Brad Pitt during the filming of the upcoming 'F1' movie.
The film, which is set to hit UK cinemas on June 25, 2025, stars Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a former driver making a comeback to mentor a young racer. While filming wrapped up at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Kravitz recalls a hilarious moment when Pitt playfully invited him to have a cameo in the movie.
The ‘F1’ movie is a collaboration between Formula 1 and Apple TV. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the movie aims to capture an authentic racing experience, having been shot at actual race weekends. Brad Pitt, along with co-star Damson Idris, participated in these events to fully immerse themselves in the racing world. Filming concluded at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where Pitt was seen participating in fake podium ceremonies with the real drivers.
During his time on set, Kravitz was shown around the Apex GP garage, the fictional team in the movie, and got a peek at the modified Formula 2 vehicle used for filming. It was during this time that Pitt approached Kravitz with a memorable question: “You want in? A little cameo?”
However, Kravitz amusingly declined his offer by simply replying, “No, I’m cool with what I’m doing!” Sky F1 presenter Simon Lazenby reacted to the moment claiming, “Ted just turned down Brad Pitt for a role in a movie!”
Whilst speaking about the interaction during an appearance on the Sky F1 podcast, Kravitz explained, as quoted by Planet F1:
“He watches the notebook, apparently, so at least I’ve got one viewer, which is Brad Pitt, yes. Who knew he was a Sky subscriber.
“It was lovely to meet him. Glad he watches the notebook. He clearly never watched it before. He didn’t call me Crofty [David Croft, Sky F1 lead commentator], which is what most people call me. But yeah, pleasure to meet him.
“And I would just like to say, I think the offer of a cameo role was a sort of joke, because I think he offers everybody a cameo role.
“And they were rapping filming that afternoon, I was flying home that evening, and I don’t think I really turned it down. I think it was meant in jest. I returned in jest.
“What I should have said, of course, was, ‘You’re alright, Brad, I’m a terrible actor, so I wouldn’t be any good to you in a film, and I don’t take direction well’, as my director would attest.”
Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton is a co-producer and has provided insights from his extensive racing career to ensure the film stays true to its roots. As a veteran in the sport, Hamilton's input is invaluable in creating what might become the most authentic racing film.
Although fictional scenes, like the fake podium ceremony in Abu Dhabi with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, received mixed reactions, the film’s seemingly unique portrayal of the sport is already creating excitement amongst fans.