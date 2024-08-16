Thailand's F1 Hopes Reach Roadblock With Political Changes
The dismissal of Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin by the Constitutional Court has cast a shadow of uncertainty over the country's future hosting of both Formula 1 and Formula E races. This political upheaval raises concerns about the viability of Thailand’s plans to continue as a venue for these prestigious motorsport events.
Reports indicate that Thavisin, who was engaged in discussions with Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali regarding plans to host a Grand Prix on a street circuit in Bangkok, violated regulations by appointing a former lawyer with a criminal record to his cabinet.
The former Prime Minister was committed to introducing Formula 1 to Thailand, inspired by the successful Grand Prix events held in Japan, China, Singapore, and other Asian countries. He had also met with the F1 CEO during the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in May, where he confirmed that their discussions were in line with the government's plans to bring Formula 1 to Thailand in the near future.
Here's what Thavisin had to say in a statement on social media, in May:
"In line with the Thai Government’s intention to bring F1 racing to Thailand in the near future, I visited the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari and had a discussion with executives of the Formula One Group. This resonates with our policy to place Thailand on the global radar for international events and activities."
The discussions progressed significantly when Domenicali visited Thailand following the Chinese Grand Prix weekend. During this visit, it emerged that Thailand was being considered as a potential host for its inaugural Grand Prix, with the event possibly scheduled for 2027 or 2028, as reported by Motorsportweek.com.
While the current political climate has not completely derailed future plans for a Thai race, it now appears that these plans may need to be postponed. The same goes for the Formula E championship, which was a step ahead in its talks with plans to host its first E-Prix on March 8, 2025.
Formula E was set to host its first single-seater race in Thailand, but due to ongoing political tensions, the unconfirmed race is now likely to be relocated to the Berlin Tempelhof circuit for that weekend. This move is intended to ensure the event remains on the calendar in the event that the situation in Thailand deteriorates further.
As more countries around the world vie to host Formula 1 races on their turf, it remains to be seen how discussions for the Thai Grand Prix will unfold. A significant delay in finalizing Thailand's bid could impact its placement on the F1 calendar in the coming years, depending on how negotiations progress and the evolving landscape of global racing venues.