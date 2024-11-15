The Celebration That Never Happened for Daniel Ricciardo Revealed
RB CEO Peter Bayer shed light on the poignant and private nature of Daniel Ricciardo's unexpected exit from the team, following his poor performance at the Singapore Grand Prix.
Ricciardo, the former Honey Badger of Formula 1, became a legend in the sport. Known for his congenial personality and wide smile, the Australian driver has enjoyed a strong career with several top teams, including Red Bull Racing, Renault, and McLaren. His return to Red Bull's junior team, AlphaTauri (later renamed RB), marked another chapter in his storied career. However, this stint proved precarious, eventually hinging on his performance at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix.
The Singapore Grand Prix, a challenging night race, was a crucial event for Ricciardo. Despite hopes for a strong showing, his struggle with soft tires hindered his drive, culminating in a Q1 exit. This result effectively solidified his departure from the team. Peter Bayer reflected on the emotional moment.
"It was a terrible moment when he exited in Q1. You could already hear on the radio that his world had collapsed," he said.
While Ricciardo didn't achieve the results he aimed for, he was able to maintain his composure.
"He believed right to the end that he would finish at the front in qualifying and show everyone. I've never seen such mental strength in an athlete. And I've been in a lot of sports."
Ricciardo's teammate, Yuki Tsunoda, managed to secure an eighth-place start on the grid - a stark performance contrast that added more pressure on Ricciardo. Despite this, the team opted not to publicly announce Ricciardo’s final race, honoring his wish for privacy.
"We sat together in our office at two o'clock in the morning and asked him what we should do," Bayer revealed. "He told us that we should just let him drive the race. He just didn't want any nonsense."
The decision to keep the news internal, rather than announce it publicly, drew criticism from fans who wished for a celebratory farewell. Yet, Bayer justified the approach.
"We had agreed with Daniel that we would not communicate it. We knew that we would look a bit outdated as a team. But we also did it to protect the driver. It was his wish."
After the race, which saw Ricciardo finish last and a lap behind his former teammate Lando Norris, the team honored him with a guard of honor and a standing ovation. The driver took a reflective moment in his car before exiting for what might be the final time at the RB garage. Bayer noted the possibility of a more grandiose send-off had Ricciardo continued to the Abu Dhabi season finale.
"As a team, we put ourselves in front of him. If Daniel had driven all the way to Abu Dhabi, then of course we would have celebrated his farewell with fireworks and a photo on the grid, just like Raikkonen back then. That's what everyone would have wanted."