The Cosmopolitan Of Las Vegas Announces Rooftop Watch Party For 2024 Grand Prix
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has unveiled plans for an extravagant rooftop watch party, dubbing it "The Boulevard Experience," set to coincide with the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Nestled within the multi-tower luxury confines of The Cosmopolitan, the Boulevard Pool offers a perfect vantage point, boasting expansive decks that rise above the racetrack, positioned along the straightaway, and ensuring uninterrupted views of the action below.
Guests will be treated to a closed-circuit television feed, ensuring that no moment of the race is missed, as well as the views directly onto the track. Guests can also expect a lively atmosphere brought to life by a DJ and a comprehensive selection of food and drink options.
Attendees of "The Boulevard Experience" can expect a true celebration of the sport, complete with displays and memorabilia from the Haas Team. Limited-edition merchandise exclusive to this event will be available for fans as well. A creative "Cocktail Circuit" concept will bring another fun aspect to the experience with themed drinks that promise to cater to all tastes.
General admission tickets for "The Boulevard Experience" became available on August 14, 2024. Priced at $250 per person for Thursday and Friday, and $350 for the Saturday race day, the event offers a more value-driven three-day pass for $700 per attendee before taxes and fees. These tickets can be accessed via the MGM Resorts website.
The Las Vegas Grand Prix is the start of the final triple-header of the 2024 season, set to take place on November 21-23. It will be followed by the Qatar Grand Prix the weekend after and then the season finale will take place at Abu Dhabi on 6-8 December.
The 2024 championship is heating up with both the drivers and constructors championships still to be claimed. McLaren currently leads the Constructors' Standings with 566 points, ahead of Ferrari with 537 and Red Bull with 512 points. So far, Max Verstappen is holding on to the top spot in the Drivers' Standings, however, recent issues with the RB20 have seen McLaren's Lando Norris and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc make significant gains.
Verstappen currently has 362 points, Norris is close behind with 315 and Leclerc is currently in the third position with 291 points.
The 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix was a success with an exciting race which saw Max Verstappen take the victory. Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez joined the three-time champion on the podium.