The F1 Inspires Actors Kristen Bell And Dax Shepard To Create Insane Interior Design Feature

F1 fans Dax Shepard & Kristen Bell share crazy interior design idea.

Actor couple Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have shared an amazing Formula 1 inspired interior design which Shepard wants to incorporate into their home. 

The couple have been fans of the sport for a while as well as loving classic cars, motorcycles, and RVs. They often gush about their RV on talk shows and have also just hosted an F1 party ahead of the Italian Grand Prix which involved them having a Red Bull RB18 replica on their driveway. 

Now, Bell has shared a screenshot to her Instagram Stories of a message from her husband with a link to an interior design that he comments on saying "we need this". Bell wrote to her Instagram followers:

“These are the DMs I get from my husband,”

Along with the screenshot, Bell put the same link to the 'Design.Only' Instagram account which has interior design inspiration and renders. 

This particular render, created by Alex Bowen, is called "Carchitecture" and shows a Parisian style interior with high ceilings and a Lotus 78 Formula 1 car attached to the ceiling above a dining table. 

Bowen also shared a sneak peak rendered video of the design to his account.

It will be interesting to see if Shepard manages to convince Bell that this is a good idea. Logistically wise, this must be extremely difficult to do, but it does look pretty impressive.

Bell and Shepard were at the Austrian Grand Prix earlier this year with Williams. They have also been very vocal about their love of McLaren driver, Daniel Ricciardo. Shepard shared a video to his social media recently sporting Ricciardo's new merchandise. He captioned the hilarious video:

"I didn’t start this tussle, but I’m damn sure gonna try to finish it. YEEHAW!!!!!!"

