Theo Pourchaire Demands Answers As He Misses F1 Seat - 'It's Unfair'
Theo Pourchaire's situation after winning the 2023 Formula 2 championship mirrors that of previous champions like Felipe Drugovich (2022) and Oscar Piastri (2021). Despite Pourchaire’s impressive performance, he hasn’t secured a seat on the 2024 Formula 1 grid, a challenge faced by many F2 champions due to the limited availability of seats in F1.
While Oscar Piastri eventually found a top-tier seat at McLaren and is now thriving as one of F1's standout drivers, both Pourchaire and Drugovich have yet to make their F1 race debuts. Drugovich remains in a reserve role with Aston Martin, and Pourchaire, a member of the Sauber Academy, faces a similar dilemma as the sport’s grid becomes increasingly competitive. Despite Pourchaire's talent, the tight F1 driver market and long-term contracts of many current drivers limit opportunities for newcomers like him.
It remains unclear if either Pourchaire or Drugovich will get their chance soon, as the sport continues to face challenges in promoting young talent from junior categories into full-time F1 seats.
In an interview with Motorsport.com, Theo Pourchaire voiced his frustration at seeing several drivers land Formula 1 seats despite not having won the Formula 2 championship, while he, as the 2023 F2 champion, has not been given the same opportunity. He specifically mentioned Franco Colapinto, who will be finishing the season with Williams after replacing Logan Sargeant in Italy, and Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who has been announced as Lewis Hamilton's successor at Mercedes in 2025.
Pourchaire also highlighted Oliver Bearman, confirmed at Haas, and Jack Doohan, set to join Alpine next season. These drivers, though talented, have not been F2 champions like him, which compounds his disappointment. He feels that, despite proving his skill by winning the championship, opportunities have been scarce, while others have secured seats due to various factors beyond titles, such as sponsorship, timing, or team preferences
"From the outside, for sure, if you're in my position, it seems unfair, as I think it's unfair to Drugovich, for example, who won the title, and... you know that's the case. It's the world of F1," he said when asked what it felt like to see drivers who had not been champions in F2 in the top category.
"I'm happy to be here again in the paddock (at Monza). I really hope to get my chance one day. I am willing to give it my all. I am passionate about this sport. I'm ready to do my best. I don't ask for anything. I only ask for a seat and a steering wheel, my chance in a car," he added.
When asked what he needs to have a chance in Formula 1, Pourchaire replied that it is something that he himself cannot understand, as he considers that he has proven himself worthy of a seat.
"It's a good question. I do it too. Every day. I don't know. I gave my best on the court. I'm sure there are people who say that winning the championship in the third year in F2 is not very good, but I won it when I was 20 years old. I'm the youngest race winner in history in F2, in F3, so I don't have to prove anything on the track. I just need a chance. That's all. I don't know," he said.
"I'm at a point where I don't have big sponsors to follow me. I don't have money to put on the table. I have to be honest. So I'm just a Formula 2 champion, you know, who's trying to find something to do right now. I'm just trying to find a seat. So, as I said, right now I'm trying to find something."