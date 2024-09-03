Toto Wolff Aims 'Weird' Remark At Red Bull After 'One Of The Worst Races In Many Years'
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff described Red Bull's recent performance slump as "weird," given the sudden drop of pace in the RB20 F1 car. He noted that the Italian Grand Prix was one of Red Bull's most challenging races in recent years, yet he also recognized them as a formidable force in Formula 1.
The Mercedes team boss never expected Red Bull to drop to a position where its drivers would struggle to finish in the top five positions. Max Verstappen secured sixth place at Monza, while his teammate Sergio Perez finished eighth.
The current situation marks a stark contrast to the team's position in the first ten races of the 2024 season when Verstappen won seven Grands Prix. Things began to go downhill for the team after mid-season upgrades tampered with the RB20's overall balance, causing challenges with the car's handling.
The resurgence of rivals Mercedes, Ferrari, and especially McLaren has intensified Red Bull's challenges, with the Papaya team now on the brink of overtaking the Milton Keynes outfit in the Constructors' Championship.
Lando Norris maintained a 23-second lead over Verstappen at the Dutchman's home race in Zandvoort, securing a dominant win for McLaren. Several attempts to reverse the situation have not worked for Red Bull, with the team's senior advisor Helmut Marko recently mentioning that a return to dominant form may not be possible until the United States Grand Prix in October.
Verstappen has gone winless since the Spanish Grand Prix in June, marking his longest losing streak since 2020. According to Wolff, the Dutch driver's talents alone are no longer sufficient to keep Red Bull ahead of their rivals, hinting at the need for a potent title contender.
When asked about the change in Red Bull's competitive form, Wolff told the media after the Italian GP:
“Yeah, that’s really weird.
“I mean, I have no insight, obviously, but that is not at all the Red Bull of the start of the year – dominant.
“I think that Max was able to keep it going for a while with his ability, but it seems now that, from the sheer results – and that’s what I see without understanding, without knowing what’s going on inside because it could also be a blip.
“That was probably one of the worst races that we’ve seen for many years, to have no pace. But who am I to say that? We’ve been two years where nothing functioned and the same with Ferrari a few races ago.”
Acknowledging the team's performance thus far and how it could still bounce back in no time, Wolff added:
“I don’t think you can write them off.
“They are a formidable team, and I’m sure there will be better races, but, I mean, McLaren is clearly the favorite now for the Constructors’ Championship, they have two drivers scoring. I bet Red Bull didn’t expect that at the beginning of the year.”