Toto Wolff And Red Bull Advisor Put Differences Aside After Controversial 2021 Season
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff and Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko have addressed the controversial 2021 Formula 1 season, where an FIA misapplication of the rules during the grand finale led to Lewis Hamilton losing the championship to Max Verstappen. In a joint interview, the once fierce rivals reflected on the emotionally exhausting nature of that season, revealing how their shared passion for the sport and the intensity of those events have since brought them closer together.
Wolff and Marko, both Austrians, also found common ground in mourning the passing of Dietrich Mateschitz, the co-founder and 49% owner of Red Bull GmbH. Wolff acknowledged Mateschitz's legacy as a remarkable entrepreneur and credited him as an important bridge that brought the two Austrians closer.
Reflecting on the 2021 season, Marko acknowledged the intense year-long rivalry between Red Bull and Mercedes, highlighting the fierce on-track battles between Hamilton and Verstappen that culminated in the seven-time world champion narrowly missing out on his potential eighth title. Speaking to Austrian broadcaster ORF, as reported by RacingNews365, Marko said:
"Look at the year 2021. That was the toughest season ever, both athletically and mentally and everything bordering on that.
"The outcome satisfied us very much, but Mercedes of course in no way. And that brings emotions.
"We are full of passion for this sport and that brings a lot, but we are also mature enough to have learned how to deal with loss and how to learn to live with it. That fact actually brings us closer together as people."
Despite differences with Red Bull pertaining to the 2021 season, Wolff revealed the immense respect he has for the 81-year-old advisor. He said:
"At the end of the day, we're both like, 'we're a small group of Austrians with great mutual respect.' But when you're rivals and trying to win with all available weapons, it's hard to grow closer together.
"2021 came along and that was tough. That was very, very tough. You only have your own perspective in mind and not the other person's.
"But since then we have been finding each other again a bit in our being Austrian. I have staggering respect for Helmut for what he has achieved as a driver, but also as a leader of Red Bull.
"And the death of Dietrich Mateschitz has also brought us closer together, despite the rivalry. Dietrich was a great entrepreneur and Austrians will always stick together.
"The fundamental respect has always been there, but sometimes in doing so we take off the gloves to fight with our bare hands. And also next year we will stand side by side in that way."
Marko added:
"We have stood that way since 2013."