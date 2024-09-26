Toto Wolff Delivers Verdict On F1 Swearing Ban - 'Want To Have Emotions'
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff admitted that he was against the use of rude words in Formula 1, considering that families are watching the sport. However, he supports limited use of the F-word, arguing against an outright ban to maintain the sport's "raw moments" and the genuine emotions drivers express in the heat of competition.
The remarks from the Austrian team principal come in the wake of Max Verstappen's swearing controversy, which resulted in him receiving a one-day community service penalty for using inappropriate language during a press conference at the Singapore Grand Prix.
The FIA quickly took action against the Red Bull driver after President Mohammed Ben Sulayem publicly urged Formula 1 drivers to avoid using profanity on team radio during live broadcasts. The Dutchman, however, appeared visibly annoyed by the decision, showing his displeasure during the Marina Bay race weekend with brief responses to media questions.
Explaining his stance on the matter, Wolff expressed that he didn't advocate the use of language that appeared "disrespectful," although the "F-word is common language now." He explained that there is a need to "dim" the profanity a little bit, but not ban it entirely since it would take away the raw emotions from the sport. Speaking to Motorsport.com, he said:
“I think there is an argument that big swearing and being rude on the radio is not something that should happen.
“If it’s so bad, it is disrespectful towards the other side of the line. There are people at home watching it, the family of the people.
“And although it’s the f-word is common language now, I think it’s always the context and the way you say it. But we want to have emotions. We want to have raw moments.
“We understand that the drivers are in a state of extremes, but if we can dim it down a little bit, I think that’s good for all of us.
“But I wouldn’t necessarily ban the f-word. I think that is street words. There’s worse than that.”
Wolff doesn’t think the use of the “f-word” is the “worst thing” in Formula 1. He added:
“We are all part of that travelling circus we know each other and I don’t think that using the f-word in a press conference is the worst thing.
“Okay if we need to adapt all of us adapt our language including team principals then we’ll look at it more, the more civilised the case.”