Toto Wolff Denies 'Flirt' with Max Verstappen over Potential Mercedes Move
During the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Mercedes leader Toto Wolff denied having a conversation with Red Bull's Max Verstappen after reports began circulating about the Dutchman seeking an exit and potentially considering joining Wolff's racing team.
A reported dispute between Max Verstappen's agent and Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has sparked speculation that Verstappen may be losing patience with his current team.
Verstappen has a contract until 2028, but there could be clauses in the contract that would allow him to leave.
More News: Fernando Alonso Would Welcome 'Unlikely' Max Verstappen Aston Martin Move
Additionally, Mercedes could pay a fee to break his contract, especially since their current lead driver, George Russell, is out of contract at the end of the 2025 season.
Despite the murmurs, Wolff claims he happy with the drivers he has right now.
"I always say I don't flirt outside if I'm happy in the relationship on a professional level," Wolff told reporters in Saudi Arabia.
"I'm super happy with the line-up we have, I couldn't wish for anything better. Max is at Red Bull, we haven't had a conversation, we are continuing our trajectory."
More News: F1 Analyst claims Max Verstappen's 'Head Turned' towards Other Teams Amid Red Bull Problems
"[George] is doing a top job, and I wouldn't say he was underrated because he is such a stoic person, but people talked about Lewis or talked about Max."
"Now you can see he is delivering, and he is performing in the car to the maximum, and he is doing really great."
"If you have a brake-by-wire failure, a brake pedal that goes long and spongy, and changes all the time, [including] resetting the steering wheel, that means there is so much cognitive power behind and he is getting better and better and better."
It remains unclear whether Wolff had contacts with Max, considering he has spoken glowingly about the Red Bull driver and openly courted him last season.
Potentially, Verstappen's camp could have made it clear that he was not going to consider the move, or Wolff is actually not interested in Max.
More News: What are Max Verstappen's Options if the 4-Time Champion Leaves Red Bull
George Russell has performed excellently to start the season, making it very hard to kick him to the curb. Also, in the other seat, Kimi Antonelli is showing plenty of promise at the age of 18, remaining competitive and close to his much more experienced teammate.
Mercedes already maintains a nice balance of experience and youthful potential in their driver line-up, and if Toto Wolff is to be believed, not even Max Verstappen can ruin the current dynamic.
If Verstappen were to welcome offers, it would be interesting to see if Wolff would reconsider his new stance.
For more F1 news, head over to F1 on SI.