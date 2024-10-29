Toto Wolff: FIA's Inaction On Max Verstappen In 2021 'Legitimized' Aggressive Driving
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has claimed that the FIA's inaction against Max Verstappen for allegedly pushing Lewis Hamilton off the track during the 2021 Brazilian Grand Prix, has effectively "legitimized" and encouraged his aggressive driving style. This behavior has drawn scrutiny during the past two race weekends in Austin and Mexico.
During the United States Grand Prix, some argued that Verstappen forced Norris off the track, prompting Norris to make the pass outside track limits while Verstappen also went beyond the white lines. However, only Norris was penalized with a 5-second time penalty, which shifted him from third to fourth behind Verstappen. The FIA’s ruling was widely criticized as biased and inconsistent.
The following weekend at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Norris attempted an outside pass on Verstappen on Lap 10 at Turn 4, with most of his McLaren MCL38 alongside, which by F1’s overtaking guidelines should have warranted racing room. Instead, Verstappen forced him wide. Shortly after, at Turn 7, Verstappen again pushed Norris off, completing the move beyond the white lines. For each incident, Verstappen received a 10-second penalty, with an additional two penalty points added to his superlicense for the Turn 4 maneuver.
Wolff insisted the unpunished incident from the 2021 race in Brazil, where Verstappen forced both himself and Hamilton off-track during their fierce battle for the lead at the Descida do Lago turn just after the final pit stops. Although the stewards acknowledged the incident, they opted against an investigation—a choice that left Mercedes and the seven-time champion deeply frustrated.
Claiming that the 2021 incident had encouraged the Dutchman to continue driving the same way because he wasn't penalized for it, the Mercedes team boss stated:
"I think back in the day, certain stewards had their opinions, and because it wasn't penalized, it basically legitimized it.
"It was fair enough to any driver who drives within the regs and utilises all the margins that are given to him by a steward.
"Braking late and dragging the other car off the track whilst driving off track is not on anymore, that is not allowed, and I think it is good for racing."
However, Wolff believes that the penalties in Mexico have set a strong "precedent," making it clear that space needs to be given to the car overtaking on the outside line. He added:
"I always say that drivers, or people that have driven racing cars, they know exactly what happened.
"You know when somebody is releasing the brakes too late and drags you into the corner, pushes you off right from the early days in go-karts.
"You know that you are not going to survive on the outside if you are not ahead, so I think the rules are really clear and the drivers know that, but everybody is trying to push that.
"And if you get away with things, that is the new limit, so will it change? Absolutely.
"I think there is now a precedent and there were others taking a penalty in Mexico, so a precedent has been set and from now on, you've got to leave space on the outside of a corner if a car is next to you."