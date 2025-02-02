Toto Wolff Makes Mercedes' Position Clear On Valtteri Bottas' Nude Calendar
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has opened up on Valtteri Bottas' return to the team for 2025 as a reserve driver. While the Finnish driver is well-known for his career achievements, it's his personality and recent nude charity calendar that are catching people's attention.
In a light-hearted yet clear statement, Wolff has shared that the team won't support another nude calendar release from Bottas.
More News: Sauber's 2025 Driver Lineup Spotted in New Livery In Possible Sponsor Leak
Bottas previously drove alongside Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes from 2017 to 2021. During his tenure, Bottas secured 10 race wins and was instrumental in helping the team achieve five Constructors' Championships. His move to Sauber in 2022 marked a new chapter in his career, though it didn't prove as fruitful, leading to his return to Mercedes in 2025. This decision keeps Bottas in the paddock and positions him as a valuable reserve driver, aiding George Russell and mentoring rookie Kimi Antonelli.
It was during his time away from Mercedes that Bottas' personality blossomed in unique ways. In 2024, he released a nude calendar that successfully raised $150,000 for prostate cancer research. The calendar, aligned with Bottas' relaxed and humorous persona, resonated with fans who appreciated his move away from the typical polished image of an F1 driver. His bleach blonde mullet and moustache have also become part of his identity, despite Wolff's jesting comment about it being an "ugly mullet."
During an interview with Racing News 365, Wolff explained:
"We are Mercedes, so maybe the nude calendar is not on anymore. So we've said that, but we need to keep him authentic.
"And if he wants to keep the ugly mullet, then he should."
More News: Andrea Kimi Antonelli Shares Huge Personal Achievement Ahead Of Rookie F1 Season
Mercedes is known for its corporate-oriented image, which requires drivers to align with their professional standards.
In his new role at Mercedes, Bottas will assist the team by providing feedback on race tracks and helping mentor young talent Kimi Antonelli. Antonelli is seen as a promising prospect in the F1 arena, having made his practice debut in 2024.
Wolff added:
"Part of the role of Valtteri will be to have a look on Kimi.
"Be there to coach, be there to have an eye on what's happening on the track. And Kimi is going to learn from Valtteri and from George."
Speaking about his return to the Brackley-based squad, Bottas previously explained:
“I’m happy to finally answer the question I’ve posed over the past month. Returning home to the Mercedes family as Third Driver for 2025 is what’s next and I couldn’t be more pleased. I want to thank Toto, the team at Brackley, and everyone at the three-pointed star for welcoming me back with open arms.
“Despite the challenges of the past few years, I know that I’ve still got so much more to contribute to F1. Since I was a five-year-old kid growing up in Nastola, Finland, my focus has been on achieving success in the top tier of motorsport. I’ve been fortunate to have enjoyed many incredible moments in my 12 years of racing in F1 so far.
“As I return to the place where so many of those moments were achieved, I’m looking forward to using all the knowledge I’ve gained to help the team to perform and progress towards our goal of fighting for world championships.”