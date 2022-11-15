Skip to main content
Toto Wolff: Mercedes F1 is happy to have two "alpha drivers"

Toto Wolff is very happy with Mercedes' driver combination.

Toto Wolff is very pleased with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton's performances and remains confident the team can manage the two drivers well in 2023. 

The Brazilian GP demonstrated the strength of Mercedes' driver lineup, with the British combination of Russell and Hamilton bringing home a successful 1-2 finish. 

Russell and Hamilton's races couldn't have been more different, with Russell's dominance from the front a stark contrast to Hamilton's recovery drive. 

Still, Mercedes reminded the field why it was at the top of Formula 1 for so many years. 

The Silver Arrows will look to carry this momentum into the 2023 season to return to Championship contention. 

Toto Wolff told Sky F1 about the team's satisfaction with their driver pairing, explaining that he prefers having two "alpha" drivers:

"He had the win in his hands in Bahrain a few years ago, and now he drove it home.

"He had a fantastic day today, he had the pace, withstood the pressure at the end, and it was really great

"But also a word about Lewis, he was pushed out, he came back and a 1-2 overall for the team is such a great result...

"They are both alpha drivers, and this is good. 

"We don't want a puppy in the car. We manage that as well as we can. 

Mercedes decided to reinforce Lewis Hamilton with Valtteri Bottas after Rosberg's retirement in 2016, where Hamilton's position as the 'number one' driver was clear. 

This is not to say that Mercedes did not give Bottas the ability to outperform his teammate, but it was clear that Hamilton maintained an edge in pace. 

This dynamic has changed with George Russell's arrival, with the 24-year-old on course to outscore Hamilton in his first year alongside the 7-time Champion. 

Regardless of the factors that have impacted Hamilton's season, there is no disputing Russell's ability. 

Moving forward, Mercedes must demonstrate their competency and ensure the two drivers maximise the team's performance.

