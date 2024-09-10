Toto Wolff Opens Up About Lewis Hamilton Leaving For Ferrari - 'Different Direction'
Toto Wolff recently spoke about Lewis Hamilton's decision to leave Mercedes for Ferrari in 2025 in a report by Formula1.com. Despite their long and successful partnership, Wolff confirmed that he holds no grudge against Hamilton.
He described the move as part of a "natural end" to their relationship and acknowledged that Hamilton is seeking a new challenge at Ferrari. Wolff noted that they had previously agreed on a short-term contract to leave options open, and while the timing of Hamilton's decision was somewhat surprising, he understands the British driver's desire to "reinvent himself" and explore new opportunities before the end of his career.
Ferrari offered Hamilton a multi-year contract extending until at least 2026, which went beyond what Mercedes was willing to commit to. Wolff expressed his respect for Hamilton's choice, stating that while their professional partnership is ending, their personal relationship remains strong.
In his BBC Sport interview, Toto Wolff was asked directly if he had any regrets about the circumstances that led to Lewis Hamilton leaving Mercedes for Ferrari. Wolff responded thoughtfully, saying he didn't harbor any regrets.
“No,” he replied. “We decided as a team for that and we were always very transparent with Lewis, and the good thing with him is he is able to put himself in your position and understood where we were coming from.
“So, in that respect there are no bad feelings, there is no betrayal. It was also for the good of him to change. This was the longest run between a driver and a team. It was 12 years overall. And maybe he needed to, in a way, change and reinvent himself," Wolff added. “Being a driver for Ferrari is super-prestigious. Maybe for us as a team also it is important to emancipate ourselves and go in a different direction.”
Mercedes will replace Hamilton with highly rated 18-year-old Italian driver Kimi Antonelli, who has been racing in Formula 2 during 2024. Antonelli, a Mercedes protégé, is set to join George Russell at the Silver Arrows for the 2025 season.
When asked whether Antonelli is ready for the jump to Formula 1, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff expressed confidence in the young talent. He noted that while you only truly discover if a driver is ready by putting them in a real F1 situation, Mercedes is doing everything possible to prepare Antonelli, including offering him ample testing opportunities. Wolff also praised Antonelli's maturity and readiness for the challenge, stating that he believes the young driver is well-prepared for the leap to F1.
“We are not sitting with him in the car. He needs to do it. He has the talent, the intelligence, the ability, all of it to do it well. And we need to provide an environment where he can learn and develop," Wolff said.
“You’ve got to give young drivers time. George is a formidable driver, one of the best. You can’t expect an 18-year-old to sit in the car and outperform him. That’s not going to happen. Impossible.”