Toto Wolff Raises Mercedes Alarm After George Russell FP2 Crash - 'In Serious Trouble'
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has admitted the team faces “serious trouble” in keeping the expenditure within the budget cap following George Russell's heavy FP2 crash at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, which caused extensive damage to the W15 F1 car.
In the middle sector, Russell's W15 hit the exit kerb on the outside of Turn 8, destabilizing the car and sending it sideways into the barriers. Exiting the battered W15, the 26-year-old driver appeared shaken by the impact. The incident marked Russell's second severe crash, with the last one being from the United States Grand Prix qualifying when his car spun and crashed in a similar manner.
Wolff reported significant damage to Russell's car, forcing him to retain the old chassis, with the gearbox and power unit also requiring inspection for possible damage. The car faces an extensive rebuild ahead of final practice and qualifying.
The team boss reckoned that with two major crashes in the last 10 days, along with Andrea Kimi Antonelli's high-speed crash during the Italian Grand Prix's FP1 session, the team is "struggling" to stay within the cost cap. Speaking to Sky Sports Germany, as reported by Racingnews365, Wolff said:
"I think we can keep the old chassis, but everything else has to go out.
"The engine has to come out, the gearbox has to be checked and then everything else. Two corners of the car are completely gone. So it's serious damage.
"We're in serious trouble. We are all struggling to stay within the budget cap and of course we had a bad accident with Kimi [Antonelli] at Monza. Then the second one with George last week [in Austin] and now again this week."
Following the heavy crash on Friday, Russell was immediately taken to the medical center where he was cleared of any serious injury that could have prevented his participation in the Mexico City GP. Throwing light on the impact of the crash, Wolff added:
"[It was] 35G.
"So that was a really big impact. He was taken to the medical centre, but he's okay.
"But of course, the car is badly damaged... but we have the [spare] parts."
With five races remaining before the 2024 season ends, it remains to be seen what steps the Brackley outfit takes in case either of the two drivers endures another crash, especially considering the recent challenges with the W15, which notably led to Lewis Hamilton spinning out at the same corner as Russell during the USGP where he beached his car in the gravel, abruptly ending his race.