Toto Wolff Reveals Important Lewis Hamilton Mark That Will Remain On All Mercedes F1 Cars
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff revealed a mark left by Lewis Hamilton on the team's F1 cars, which it will carry forward despite the seven-time world champion's move to Ferrari next year. Wolff noted the impact Hamilton made at Mercedes through his diversity initiatives and reassured that following his final race with the team, it would continue to uphold the changes he brought to the car.
Hamilton's shock move to Ferrari, announced in February, marked the beginning of an emotional journey, intensified by the challenges of the W15 F1 car. Its inconsistent performance diminished his hopes of finishing the season on a high note. Nevertheless, the Briton still managed to win two Grands Prix at Spa-Francorchamps and his home race at Silverstone.
Beyond his racing achievements, Hamilton is widely recognized for his advocacy for social and racial justice. In 2020, Mercedes revealed its commitment to these values by adopting an all-black livery, symbolizing its support for diversity and taking a strong stance against racism and discrimination in all forms. The team said in a statement:
"The silver colour scheme that we revealed in February for the W11 will not be the livery that we race with in the 2020 Formula One season. Instead, we will be racing with a black livery. The reason for this is to show our commitment to the fight against racism and all forms of discrimination. Recent events have provided greater awareness that much more can and needs to be done - and more urgently - in order to address these systemic challenges. We have a global sporting platform, with hundreds of millions of Formula One fans. This is a huge opportunity that we can and should use to advocate for change and play our part in making it happen."
Mercedes remains one of the few Formula 1 teams closely associated with the silver color scheme, a nod to Germany's motorsport dominance during the pre-World War II era. The squad's recent F1 cars from 2023 and 2024 were also prominently black, and Wolff reckons that this trend, courtesy of Hamilton, will continue in the team in the years to come. Speaking to Channel 4 about Hamilton, as reported by PlanetF1:
“He’s a global phenomenon, and for sure, he played a role in positioning the Mercedes brand a little bit more edgy, a little bit more contemporary and extravagant.
“But then the impact he had on the team in terms of diversity — you know, we have a large part of our population today from underrepresented groups, and it’s going to make us strong, because it’s different cultures, different perceptions and perspectives.
“He made us kneel when we needed to do it, and he helped us to do the car black, and it’s gonna stay black. We’re not bailing out of there.”