Toto Wolff Reveals Why Sim Racing Is A Must-Have For Every F1 Driver
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has highlighted the importance of racing simulators in driver development, referencing both his seven-year-old son and four-time world champion Max Verstappen.
Wolff pointed out that simulator training should be a key part of every driver's preparation considering the high-end graphics and realism "from the start to the crash." It allows drivers to "experience everything" virtually, equipping them with valuable skills for real-world racing scenarios.
Verstappen is well-known for his late-night simulator sessions, where he races online against other drivers and competes in virtual competitions with Team Redline. However, his heavy involvement in sim racing has occasionally drawn criticism, especially after his seemingly irritated demeanor during last year’s Hungarian Grand Prix, which some linked to his late-night sim racing.
Despite this, Wolff believes Verstappen's dedication to sim racing gives him an extra edge on the track, thanks to the invaluable track knowledge and experience the virtual training provides. F1 teams have also adopted simulators as an important tool to train and onboard new drivers.
When the Mercedes team boss was asked if all drivers should rely on simulators, he spoke about how his son enhanced his racing skills through the simulator. He told Auto Motor und Sport:
"My son is seven years old. He has a kart simulator at home. He races against others online.
"There are four relevant tracks in Italy. He had never driven on one of them. But he knew it from the simulator.
"Then we took part in a race there. He goes onto the track and is immediately the fastest. Then he says to me: 'I know the track.'
"I reply: 'Yes, but only in the simulator.' He says again: 'I'm telling you, I've been here before.'
"What do we conclude from this? Young people no longer differentiate between reality and the virtual world."
Wolff pointed out how real-world graphics of today's simulators help have experiences similar to real-world experiences. However, he believes it is easier for young drivers to adapt to simulator racing than older drivers, who may not be that comfortable with virtual racing. He added:
"The graphics are now so good and young people's minds work differently.
"My son sometimes drives 20 five-minute kart races in a row. It's all there, from the start to the crash. They've experienced everything.
"Normally, this type of training should be recommended to every driver. The older ones will probably find it a bit more difficult. And maybe it doesn't work for everyone like it does for Max."