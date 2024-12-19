Toto Wolff Shares Heartfelt Message As Valtteri Bottas Signs With Mercedes - 'Welcome Home'
Valtteri Bottas is making a much-anticipated return to the Mercedes Formula 1 team as their Reserve Driver for the 2025 season. This move brings him back to a team where he previously made significant contributions during a successful five-year stint. As part of the announcement, team principal Toto Wolff has shared a heartfelt message to the Finnish driver.
In his earlier tenure with Mercedes, from 2017 to 2021, Bottas played an instrumental role in helping the team secure five consecutive Constructors' Championships. He achieved multiple Grand Prix victories and consistently ranked high in the Drivers' standings.
Wolff has shared his genuine enthusiasm over Bottas's return to the Brackley-based squad. He explained:
"Valtteri's impact and contribution in the five years he was us previously as our race driver was immense.
"Along with scoring multiple Grands Prix wins, he played a vital role in five of our championship victories.
"His technical feedback and input were important in helping us to those success and pushing the team forward.
"Not only that, but he was also a fantastic colleague and team member. His dry sense of humour and personable nature made him a firm favourite with everyone at Brackley and Brixworth.
"In his role as Reserve Driver, all those qualities will be incredibly important in helping us compete for world championships and supporting both George and Kimi on track.
"Welcome home, Valtteri! It's great to have you back."
Before Bottas joined Mercedes initially in 2017, he began his Formula 1 career with Williams. During his time at Williams, Bottas showed his potential, which eventually led to his recruitment by Mercedes. His partnership with the then-dominant Mercedes team and Lewis Hamilton at the helm proved fruitful as he perfectly complemented the British driver. The Bottas and Hamilton duo was pivotal in sealing multiple championship victories for Mercedes and maintaining its supremacy in the sport during that period.
After leaving Mercedes, Bottas joined Alfa Romeo (now Sauber), where he spent three seasons. However, the fortunes at Sauber could not rival those of Mercedes, and Bottas lost his spot by the end of the 2024 season, with the team opting for a change in its driver lineup.
Bottas’ return comes in the wake of Mick Schumacher’s departure from the team following the 2024 season finale in Abu Dhabi, which left the Reserve Driver position open.
The experienced Finnish driver can actively engage in testing and development, a priority highlighted by Mercedes as they prepare for the regulatory changes slated for 2026. His involvement in Pirelli's tire testing schedule additionally ensures he stays connected to the driving aspects, allowing him to continue offering valuable input on car performance.