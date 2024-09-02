Toto Wolff Zeroes In On 'Very Critical' Lewis Hamilton After Italian Grand Prix
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has zeroed in on Lewis Hamilton's self-critical comments about his performance at the Italian Grand Prix qualifying, terming it as a trait of a world champion that was admired by his teammate George Russell and 2025 Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli.
The seven-time world champion was "furious" with himself for failing to secure pole position in qualifying, knowing he had the potential but ultimately ended up in P6. Being self-critical, he also suggested that his replacement Antonelli could help Mercedes fill that gap next year. Here's what he told Sky Sports F1 after qualifying:
"I am furious, absolutely furious. I could have been on pole, at least on the front row. I just didn't do the job at the end.
"I lost a tenth and a half through Turns One and Two, and then a tenth in the last corner. No one to blame but myself. Qualifying has been my weakness for a minute now and I can't figure it out.
"I will be kicking myself for the next couple of hours but I need to move forward. We have a good race car, the team have done an amazing job this weekend, they really have.
"The car felt better than last race and the team deserve better. Maybe they will get that with Kimi [Antonelli]."
The 39-year-old driver concluded that he was not good at qualifying anymore. He added:
"It was absolutely ridiculous from my side and completely unacceptable.
"I'm just not very good at qualifying, simple as. It is unbelievably frustrating but I will keep working. That's all I can do."
However, Wolff is of the opinion that constant introspection is a "great characteristic" of a world champion and that the "greatest of all time are very critical." Speaking to the media during the Italian GP weekend, the Mercedes team boss told GPBlog.com:
"I think the great characteristic of a champion is to first look at himself and say, ‘What did I do wrong?’ And I think that's what he's doing. He's trying to find where he can improve, what he could have done better and where he's lost their performance.
"He's been very strong, and was a role model for George, and even for Kimi. It's something that is important for the team. But the greatest of all time are very critical."
Wolff and Hamilton will conclude their association at Mercedes after the final eight Grands Prix this season, following Hamilton's announcement of his move to Ferrari in 2025, where he aims to secure his eighth world title.