Toto Wolff's Big Day: F1 World Celebrates the Mercedes CEO's Birthday

The F1 World is sharing their favourite Wolff moments and sending well wishes.

Toto Wolff has turned "49+2", as the Mercedes team put it, today and the F1 World has been sharing their well wishes and best moments of the CEO to social media. 

The Austrian team principal became an executive director of Mercedes in 2013 and at the same time he also acquired 30% of Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix Ltd. According to F1FAll.com, the team has won eight consecutive constructor's championships, all of which whilst Wolff was heading the team.

Mercedes posted to their followers:

"Happy Birthday Boss. Turning 49+2 today!"

A number of Twitter users took the perfect opportunity to share this hilarious video of the team CEO crowd surfing.

Another Twitter user responded saying that Vallteri Bottas, who drove for Mercedes from 2017 to 2021, should have been included:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Don't forget Valtteri"

They also posted a copy of the original photo the team shared with one of Bottas' Instagram photos on it. The photo they chose was of him laying face down, naked in a body of water, which he ended up selling for charity, and gifting a signed copy to former teammate Lewis Hamilton when he left the team. 

Another Twitter user shared a video of a sweet moment between Wolff and Hamilton from one of their many victories together. 

Formula 1 also posted a birthday message to Wolff. They wrote:

"Happy birthday to the captain of the @MercedesAMGF1 ship, the one and only Toto Wolff!"

The team had a difficult 2022 season but are already more optimistic about 2023 after the significant developments they made on the W13 cars towards the end of the season.

The 2023 season starts with the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday 5th March and fans are hopeful to see both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell being able to be more competitive against Red Bull and Ferrari than they were last year. 

