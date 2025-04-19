Tsunoda Set for Testing in Red Bull Championship Car Before the Miami Grand Prix
After an early-season swap, Yuki Tsunoda has been learning on the fly so far at Red Bull Racing, though he is finally set to get some repetitive and more relaxed running in the Red Bull car.
Tsunoda was promoted to the senior team right before the start of a triple-header, leaving little time for preparation as he had to put his head down and get on with it for the time being.
Overall, the team is happy with the performances and feedback that Tsunoda has been able to provide in a short time, and he is now set to get additional running in the 2023 title challenger.
More News: Max Verstappen: RB21 'Too Slow' After Red Bull 'Struggle For Pace'
Red Bull has scheduled a day of testing for Tsunoda, allowing him to spend time in the simulator in Milton Keynes and then drive the RB19 at Silverstone, as reported by Motorsport. This arrangement was set up before his promotion.
The session will occur through the Testing of Previous Cars program, which allows cars that competed three calendar years ago to be run.
The car has evolved over the past few years, though it will likely share some driving characteristics that Yuki could adapt to the current RB21.
More News: Liberty Media Struggling to get $180 Million Price Demand for F1 US TV Deal
Tsunoda still has plenty to learn after three races about how to best handle the team's car.
“I'm just trying to understand how this car operates, how this car performs well,” he told reporters in Jeddah.
“I think I'm not really understanding even half of it. These things are the key that I'm trying to work really hard on to understand as soon as possible, so I can work on different sort of stuff - all sorts of development and whatever.”
More News: What Made Overtaking at the 2025 F1 Japanese Grand Prix So Hard
“It comes down to the experience really, this car behaves quite differently at each track so it’s hard to predict."
“I’m not fully relaxing driving this car - I’m still rushing and not fully in control yet."
Tsunoda scored the first points of the season for Red Bull earned by someone other than Max Verstappen, and he will look to build on his progress in Saudi Arabia this weekend.
For more F1 news, head over to F1 on SI.