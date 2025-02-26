Two British FIA World Council Members Banned From Meeting After Refusing NDA
Two key members of the World Motor Sport Council found themselves banned from the meeting earlier today due to a disagreement over signing a non-disclosure agreement, according to a report from Sky Sports.
Robert Reid, FIA deputy president, and David Richards, chairman of UK Motorsport, were excluded from the meeting for declining to sign the NDA.
The NDA was designed to keep discussions within the WMSC confidential. FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem reportedly pushed for it, aiming to tackle ongoing leaks.
Speaking on behalf of the FIA, a spokesperson detailed the importance of NDAs in protecting confidential relationships, stressing that leaks could damage the FIA's mission and its financial capacity to support clubs. While it seems the majority of the WMSC was on board with this confidentiality measure, Reid and Richards stood their ground, questioning the requirement. The spokesperson explained, as per the report from Sky Sports:
"As is routine in all organisations, the FIA implements procedures including non-disclosure agreements to ensure confidential relationships between all parties, to safeguard personal information, and to protect our regulatory interests.
"Unauthorised disclosure of confidential information undermines our ability to fully fulfil our mission and adversely impacts our capabilities to generate revenues to support our Member Clubs in our shared objective of growing motorsport participation, increasing accessibility, and cultivating innovation.
"The steps we have taken to preserve confidentiality have been overwhelmingly supported by a super majority of WMSC members."
During the meeting, it was agreed that two mandatory pit stops will be enforced in the Monaco Grand Prix.
Confirming the new rule, the FIA stated:
"The FIA World Motor Sport Council reviewed a proposal regarding the implementation of a mandatory 2-stop strategy (in both wet and dry conditions) for the Monaco GP, with the primary intent of improving the sporting spectacle of this Race given the notable difficulty in overtaking at this circuit.
"Following recent discussions in the F1 Commission, a specific requirement for the Monaco GP has been approved mandating the use of at least three sets of tyres in the Race, with a minimum of two different tyre compounds to be used if it’s a dry race."
Reid and Richards hold significant positions within the FIA structure. Reid, a former World Rally Champion co-driver, has served as the FIA Deputy President for Sport since 2021. Richards, noted for his leadership in UK Motorsport, has a rich history as a dominant team principal with Subaru’s rally team.
