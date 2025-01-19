Two F1 Giants Hit the Track Early Ahead of 2025 Bahrain Testing
Mercedes and Aston Martin are getting a head start this Formula 1 season by hitting the track early at the Bahrain International Circuit. They're scheduling two filming days ahead of the official pre-season tests. These filming days are set up before the formal testing period to allow teams to run preliminary checks on their machinery. The racing giants made this decision anticipating the need to iron out any issues before the formal testing gets underway.
The pre-season buzz will kick off with an unveiling on February 18 at the O2 Arena in London. It won't just be about the cars, with team principals, drivers, and fans all gathered to see the 2025 cars (or maybe just liveries) in all their glory. Following this, eyes will quickly move from London to Bahrain. The filming day in Manama, penned for February 25, gives the teams a chance to partake in a shakedown—a stage where the cars will be checked over and issues identified and resolved in a controlled, pre-race setting.
The way the FIA Sporting Regulations works, every Formula 1 team is given two filming days per calendar year. They get to cover up to 200 kilometers during these sessions. These allowances are particularly useful, considering the increase from the previous year’s 100 kilometers, providing a big opportunity for thorough testing.
The intent behind having filming days is to give teams room for promotional purposes, where they use their laps to create content used widely in advertising and promotions for the upcoming season. Instead of looking at overall performance, the focus remains on making sure all systems, components, and setups perform as expected, for the most part.
Bahrain International Circuit has been chosen due to its consistent climate, long straights, and a mix of challenging corners, all of which are key to receiving comprehensive data on the new cars. With the circuit hosting pre-season tests six times since 2009, teams have become familiar with its dynamics, using its consistent conditions for a controlled testing environment that can adequately emulate race conditions.
With an eye on logistical efficiency, following pre-season testing, many teams will leave equipment at the Bahrain circuit to minimize costs and emissions ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix on April 13. While the first Grand Prix will happen in Australia on March 16, the fourth round will again return to Bahrain, making it practical for teams to leave what they need behind while they take a different set Down Under.
These early tests promise more than just numbers. They offer a hint of what might unfold as the 2025 season roars to life. With the 2025 season looking to be an exciting end to the current ground effect regulations, we can't wait for February to come.