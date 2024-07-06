Upcoming F1 Movie Will Feature This Lewis Hamilton-Connected Watch Brand
Lights, cameras, and plenty of action at the British Grand Prix weekend so far as three Brits take the top of the grid by storm after qualifying. George Russell, Lewis Hamilton, and Lando Norris finished first, second, and third, respectively. But they aren't the only ones getting plenty of attention this weekend. At the same time, the movie F1 is filming at the iconic Silverstone Circuit.
The upcoming Formula One movie produced by Apple Original Films, featuring input and collaboration from racing icon Lewis Hamilton, is crafting a high-octane spectacle that promises to captivate cinema and sports enthusiasts alike. With the British Grand Prix as its backdrop, the production incorporates a realistic portrayal of the racing world, directed by Joseph Kosinski, who previously helmed Top Gun: Maverick and Tron: Legacy.
Central to the storyline is Brad Pitt's character, who races for the fictional APX GP Formula One team alongside Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris). This team not only showcases dramatic on-track racing, but also Swiss luxury watchmaker IWC Schaffhausen. IWC's relationship with Formula One, particularly through their sponsorship of the Mercedes 7-time world champion, deepens the film's authenticity in mirroring the interconnections of branding in motorsports.
In an eye-catching display of corporate synergy, IWC Schaffhausen’s influence extends beyond mere name-dropping. The APX GP’s race cars, adorned with the IWC logo on critical components such as the front wing and halo device, reflect the integration typical of F1 sponsorships. The branding continues with IWC-equipped drivers and team members, featuring watches from their distinguished Pilot collection, including the Big Pilot’s Watch 43, Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41, and Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 Top Gun in black.
The cinematic venture aims to blur the lines between actual race events and fictional narratives. In an intriguing twist, the APX GP cars made an appearance at the 2023 British Grand Prix, aligning with the movie’s plot that pegs the team as underdogs. This placement, along with real-time F1 settings and events interspersed within the film, feeds into its quest for an immersive experience that respects the sport's intricacies and fervor.
The expectations for F1, set to debut internationally in the Summer of 2025, are high. While the film industry has seen mixed outcomes with racing themes, the assembly of an accomplished director, the backing of a tech giant like Apple, and the star power of Brad Pitt and Lewis Hamilton could well set this project on the path to box office success.