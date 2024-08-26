Uralkali Offers Update On Haas Legal Dispute As Team Is Delayed In Leaving Zandvoort
Uralkali has confirmed the receipt of full payment including interest and fees from the Haas Formula 1 Team, meaning the American team is free to leave Zandvoort and head to Monza for the upcoming Italian Grand Prix.
Uralkali has informed Dutch authorities to release all seized Haas assets, thereby allowing the Formula 1 team to relocate their assets out of the Netherlands.
The conflict began when Haas terminated its sponsorship with Uralkali following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, leading to a legal battle adjudicated by a Swiss arbitration court. In resolving the dispute, the court sided partially with Uralkali, requiring Haas to refund some of the payments it had received. Haas made the payment ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix, however, with the money having to go via the Middle East, there was a delay in it clearing with Uralkali.
Uralkali has since released the following update:
"Uralkali confirms that we have received in full the payment owed by Haas (including interest and fees) following the ruling of the Swiss court of arbitration. We have also collected the race car owed to us with the sponsorship agreement.
"As such, Uralkali has notified Dutch authorities that they may release Haas’ assets from arrest as an interim measure, and Haas is free to take them out of the Netherlands.
"The money returned to Uralkali by the Swiss arbitration and transferred to us by Haas will be used to increase our capacity to ensure stable food supply."
Now that the legal dispute has been resolved, Haas now looks ahead to the upcoming Italian Grand Prix, which is set for the end of the week. The team leaves Zandvoort on the back of a point-less race with Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen finishing the race in eleventh and twentieth position, respectively.
Despite this, the team retains its seventh position in the Constructors' Standings with 27 points.
2024 Dutch Grand Prix Results
1. Lando Norris - Fastest Lap
2. Max Verstappen
3. Charles Leclerc
4. Oscar Piastri
5. Carlos Sainz
6. Sergio Perez
7. George Russell
8. Lewis Hamilton
9. Pierre Gasly
10. Fernando Alonso
11. Nico Hulkenberg
12. Daniel Ricciardo
13. Lance Stroll
14. Alex Albon
15. Esteban Ocon
16. Logan Sargeant
17. Yuki Tsunoda
18. Valtteri Bottas
19. Zhou Guanyu
20. Kevin Magnussen
2024 F1 Constructors' Standings
1. Red Bull- 434 points
2. McLaren - 404 points
3. Ferrari - 370 points
4. Mercedes - 276 points
5. Aston Martin - 74 points
6. RB - 34 points
7. Haas - 27 points
8. Alpine - 13 points
9. Williams - 4 points
10. Sauber - 0 points