Valtteri Bottas Accused of Betrayal by Billionaire Ex-Backer: ‘He Stopped All Contact!’
Valtteri Bottas has found himself at the center of a controversy as his former financial backer, Finnish billionaire Antti Aarnio-Wihuri, accuses him of betrayal. According to Aarnio-Wihuri, Bottas severed communications after the billionaire helped catapult him to Mercedes in 2017.
Despite achieving substantial success alongside Lewis Hamilton, winning multiple races and contributing to constructors' championships, Bottas now faces professional challenges. Currently, he’s Mercedes' third driver for the 2025 season, having lost out on a full-time seat to Gabriel Bortoleto at Sauber.
Aarnio-Wihuri, who heads the Wihuri Group, played a big role in Bottas' rise in motorsport by financially supporting his early career. This relationship ended when Bottas earned his first million euros coinciding with his Mercedes contract. Aarnio-Wihuri feels that Bottas has now turned his back on him.
Aarnio-Wihuri said the following:,
"It’s not a problem for me. But I do wonder about someone whose whole career depended on us – he stopped all contact.
"After all, we got him to Mercedes, he would never have got there without us."
Despite often crossing paths, Aarnio-Wihuri states that Bottas has remained distant, leading him to question his character.
Bottas' journey has seen ups and downs. He joined Mercedes in 2017, filling the shoes of the retiring Nico Rosberg. His partnership with Hamilton was beneficial, securing ten Grand Prix victories. However, his post-Mercedes career at Sauber was less illustrious.
While Bottas managed a tenth-place finish in his first season with the team, by 2024, his performance had deteriorated, leaving him without a point. Sauber's transition in anticipation of becoming Audi's main team in 2026 affected Bottas' standing, leading them to refresh their driver lineup for the upcoming season.
Bottas' dissatisfaction with his move to Sauber has been vocal. He admitted that his decision was based on his rapport with Sauber's then-team principal Frédéric Vasseur, who soon moved to Ferrari.
Mercedes, recognizing its drivers’ potential, chose to invest in George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli. Bottas remains involved at Mercedes, serving as a mentor and providing technical feedback during races, although his formal title is less prestigious than before.
Despite Aarnio-Wihuri's claims, a representative of Bottas has responded.
"There are always two sides to the story."
Aarnio-Wihuri questioned, "I don’t know [why]. Probably his character. He hasn’t said a word a day when he’s come up to me," and later added, "In the world we’ve seen each other a lot, but we haven’t [greeted] each other. My understanding is that his career is over – in practice. And he’s getting on in years."
Formula 1 often sees drivers relying significantly on sponsors to climb through the ranks. The rupture of such a relationship naturally draws attention.
Looking forward to 2025, Bottas has confirmed his intention to remain in F1. Post his Sauber departure, Bottas stated:
"This is not the way I want to finish, which is why I'm not done yet," signaling his keenness to secure more than just a supporting role.