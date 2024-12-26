Valtteri Bottas Calls Mercedes Role 'A Step Back' As He Aims For 2025 Comeback
Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas, who moves to Mercedes as a reserve driver next season, has described the move as "a step back" in his racing career, as he seeks full-time opportunities for 2026 and beyond. However, Bottas thinks his time with a big brand like Mercedes could help him find better opportunities in the future.
Bottas joined Sauber in 2022, then operating under the Alfa Romeo identity, after a five-year tenure at Mercedes alongside Lewis Hamilton. While his time at Sauber initially aligned with his expectations, the dynamics at the Hinwil outfit shifted dramatically after team principal Fred Vasseur departed for Ferrari last year. This led to a period of unstable leadership, which was further reshaped by Audi's appointment of Mattia Binotto as the team's CEO and CTO in preparation for its full takeover in 2026.
Bottas was in contention for a contract extension with several other drivers who wanted to be a part of a project under the German automaker. However, Binotto eventually signed Formula 2 world champion Gabriel Bortoleto alongside Nico Hulkenberg, leaving the Finn with no other options to pursue on the F1 grid.
Thus, Bottas chose to return to his former team Mercedes and team principal Toto Wolff had both his doors open to welcome him. Speaking about Mercedes joining next year, he said:
"Sometimes you need to take a step back to make two steps forward.
"Now it's about for me, trying to get the picture of my two to three-year range ahead, what is the best way to get there and what is the best way to get a seat on the F1 grid again.
"But on the other hand, yes, it is a reserve role. There will be lots of standing around, but at the same time, it's a great brand, a big car manufacturer.
"I've been there five years in the past, and it could really bring some opportunities for me."
Bottas added that being away from the racetrack will be a painful experience but said he will "keep giving all the knowledge" to his team, especially with the onboarding of junior driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli next year. He added:
"I think it could be difficult, could be painful, because I just want to race, but I think I can still contribute a lot to the team with my experience.
"They will also have a rookie driver joining, who will need some help. I just need to keep busy, I guess, and keep giving all the knowledge I have. And, yeah, that's the way to go."