Valtteri Bottas' Damning Verdict In Formula 1 VS Cycling Debate - 'Not A Fair Sport'
Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas shared his perspective on the differences between Formula 1 and cycling, highlighting the inherent disparities in fairness. He pointed out that in Formula 1, a driver's success is heavily reliant on having a fast car and a strong team, making it less about individual skill. In contrast, Bottas noted that in cycling, the outcome is much more dependent on the rider's abilities, with the machine playing a less critical role in determining victory or defeat.
With over a decade of Formula 1 experience, Bottas is deeply familiar with the sport's intricacies, having raced with teams such as Mercedes alongside Lewis Hamilton. As an avid cyclist, he's uniquely positioned to draw comparisons between the premier classes of both disciplines.
His growing passion for cycling has led him to compete in various events, culminating in his successful qualification for the 2024 UCI Gravel World Championships. His insights are further enriched by the expertise of his partner, Tiffany Cromwell, an accomplished Australian road and gravel cyclist, making him an authoritative voice on the differences between F1 and cycling.
Speaking on the Pitlane Life Lessons podcast, F1 commentator Marc Priestley shared with Bottas an intriguing insight from an interview he conducted with a former Jaguar F1 team member who transitioned into the world of cycling. He highlighted a stark contrast between the two sports, noting a complete reversal in the influence of the machine versus the athlete. He said:
“I once interviewed a guy who used to work at the Jaguar Formula 1 team back in the day, and then went to run British Cycling, and he had an interesting perspective on the difference between the two sports at the elite level.
“And one of the things I always remember he said to me was, ‘Formula 1 is 90 per cent the car, 10 percent the driver, cycling is almost exactly the opposite way around’. He wasn’t saying what that 10 percent the driver brings is any less important, because, of course, without the whole lot, you don’t win.
“But is that something that you can relate to, in terms of technology being so much of a part of what you do, therefore that 10 percent that you bring as a driver is obviously just as critical, isn’t it?”
Answering the question, Bottas drew the difference between the two sports. He added:
“That’s why I like cycling, because it’s like the opposite.
“You, as a human, you are the engine, you are the machine.
“And yeah, obviously, still, machinery plays a part, but that’s why I love doing those events and challenging myself, because I feel like on the start line, pretty much everyone, more or less, they have the same chances to win or do well.
“So for me, that’s really refreshing, because, like you mentioned with Formula 1, you need the car, you need the team if you want to succeed. And it’s not a fair sport, that’s for sure.
“So I feel like cycling is definitely sometimes more fair. But I think for me, it’s almost like a balancing factor. That’s why I like it.”