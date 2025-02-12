Valtteri Bottas Leaving F1 Is Devastating for This Racing Nation
Valtteri Bottas leaving Formula 1 last year as a full-time driver makes 2025 a difficult one for Finland, a country that has consistently been represented in the championship by its talented drivers.
As Bottas plans his exit after the 2024 season, Finland faces the end of a record it had in F1 racing since 1989. The news that the former Sauber driver won't have a full-time seat in the sport was sad to many, not taking into account that he leaves F1 without another Finn taking his place. The country has a strong history of producing top-tier drivers like Mika Häkkinen and Kimi Räikkönen, and Bottas himself has contributed 10 race wins and garnered 67 podiums throughout his 12-season career. This makes him an integral part of maintaining Finland's presence in international motorsport.
Finnish drivers have been in the sport since the 1970s. The journey began with Leo Kinnunen in '74 and continued with world champions like Keke Rosberg and Mika Häkkinen. This has seen drivers from Finland collectively win 57 races and secure four world championships. Despite representing a nation with a relatively small population of 5.5 million, these drivers have consistently exceeded the typical career span of an F1 racer and are known to be fierce. Bottas, who joined Formula 1 in 2013, is one of the most recent flag-bearers of this legacy.
Finnish Drivers in F1
- Leo Kinnunen (1974)
- Mikko Kozarowitzky (1977)
- Keke Rosberg (1978–1986)
- JJ Lehto (1989–1994)
- Mika Häkkinen (1991–2001)
- Mika Salo (1994–2000, 2002)
- Heikki Kovalainen (2007–2013)
- Kimi Räikkönen (2001–2009, 2012–2021)
- Valtteri Bottas (2013–2024)
Valterri Bottas' Exit
The exit of Bottas, according to Sauber's CEO Mattia Binotto, was mutual, with the Finn agreeing to make way for emerging talent Gabriel Bortoleto. Binotto confirmed that the change follows Sauber's preparations for Audi's upcoming takeover in 2026.
The team seeks fresh blood to lead them through this change. "I would like to underline that he has been a very strong candidate, he is very fast, he has proven to be fast, and is very highly-rated in the team and the paddock," the former Ferrari frontman said.
Bottas added: "A situation like this is never easy for anyone but after all the good and in-depth discussions we had in the past weeks, we realised that the conditions to grow this project together were not met."
The emergence of a new Finnish F1 driver, like Tuukka Taponen from the Ferrari Driver Academy, could continue this legacy. Taponen is anticipated to carry Finland's hopes as he competes in the upcoming F3 season with ART Grand Prix. Finn Sami Pajari has also joined Rally1 with Toyota Gazoo Racing after winning the 2024 WRC2 Championship.
While Bottas leaves his full-time role, he is not entirely stepping away from F1. He will join Mercedes as a reserve driver for 2025 as George Russell continues his time at the team alongside rookie Kimi Antonelli. This move keeps him connected to the F1 ecosystem and possibly keeps the doors open for further opportunities.
Binotto maintains, "It has all been mutual, if not agreement, then certainly a mutual understanding of the situation and what is required."
With the country being so famous for producing talented drivers, there's a collective hope that the country will return to the grid. But the question remains: Who will rise to keep the Finnish flag flying in Formula 1?
