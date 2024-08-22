Valtteri Bottas One Step Closer To Signing 2025 Deal - 'In A Strong Position'
Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas has expressed optimism following his initial discussions with new CTO and CEO Mattia Binotto about a potential contract extension. Audi recently appointed Binotto as part of its transition into the Audi Works team, taking over the Sauber F1 operation.
The Finn is one of the few drivers on the grid still without a confirmed F1 seat for the upcoming season, which will mark the final year of the current ground effect era. Sauber has been undergoing significant changes in its top management, including the recent departures of CEO Andreas Seidl, and former chairman of the board of directors, Oliver Hoffmann.
Binotto replaced the two outgoing bosses, while the role of team principal was assigned to Red Bull's sporting director, Jonathan Wheatley, effective in mid-2025. This new dual-management structure sets the stage for additional changes within the team, including potential driver signings for the upcoming season.
While Audi has confirmed Nico Hulkenberg as one of the team's drivers, the second seat remains unfilled. Bottas's previous discussions stalled following the departure of the former team bosses. However, with a "positive" reset under the new leadership, talks about his potential continuation with the team have already resumed. Speaking to Motorsportweek.com, Bottas said:
“Obviously, Mattia just started.
“Like I mentioned in Spa, things reset quite a bit with the new point of communication.
“So we had a quick talk after Spa, and we continued the discussions this week. That’s where we are at the moment.”
He added:
“He knows me a little bit, and now we’ve got to know each other better. We used to be competitors when I was at Mercedes and he was at Ferrari.
“But it seems like he’s got respect for me, I’ve got respect for him. Which is a good starting point for the discussion.”
Bottas feels good about the management structure in place now, as opposed to the recent past when things weren't as transparent as they are now. He added:
“It did feel for the last six months or so that I wasn’t the top priority.
“Obviously there was one signing before me, and obviously the team and the management were looking for all the options, with sometimes quite little communication.
“But now it feels a bit different. Like I said, there was a clear reset. Now there’s a clear structure at the top, who’s doing what. I think that’s positive going forward.
“Mattia comes from a team that has been super successful. He knows what a good team really needs. So I think it’s good for the future of this team.”
When asked about the secrecy surrounding the talks held by the previous CEO and the plans for the future, Bottas said:
“Well, I know why some things aren’t being told.
“In this sport, I know how it goes.”
However, the ex-Mercedes driver's confidence has been reinstated after learning about Audi's plans and investments in the past two weeks. He added:
“For me, it’s more like the more I learn about the Audi project and their investments and what they’ve been actually doing in the recent years.
“Now, in the last two weeks, I’ve learned a bit more. That makes me definitely more confident that it’s going to be a successful project sooner or later.”
Bottas believes he remains in a strong position for the seat alongside Hulkenberg, while Audi explores all options. He said:
“Obviously they make the decision in the end.
“But they’re evaluating all the options, no doubt, as they should.
“But I would imagine I should be in a strong position. But obviously it’s down to Mattia and Audi.”
With only ten races remaining in the 2024 season, Bottas was asked about the timeline for finalizing his plans for next year. He answered:
“We are already in August, soon in September.
“So I think the sooner the better for everyone. I think that’s what everyone agrees. That’s how it is sometimes.”