Valtteri Bottas Releases Unique Song in Partnership with Sauber F1 Sponsor Hyland
In collaboration with Hyland, Sauber F1 driver Valtteri Bottas has released a distinctive musical track titled "Flight of the Valtteri."
The intriguing concept centers around using Bottas’ biometric data whilst driving to fuel the EDM creation.
The foundation of the track was constructed from biometric data captured while Bottas conducted high-speed laps at California's Thunderhill Raceway. Sophisticated sensors tracked various physical responses—heart rate, brain activity, perspiration, and respiration. With these data points, a team of skilled composers, engineers, and musicians collaborated to shape an EDM track that echoes Bottas’ experiences on the track.
Bottas explained how personal the project is to him, commenting:
“I feel like there's always a connection between music and sports because, quite often, sports is a lot about the emotions and you go through good and bad times. Sometimes you might need some music to help you, whether it's to lift you up or calm you down. It can really work as a method to control your emotions for your best performance.”
The track and additional project content were released on Bottas’ Twitter/X and Instagram accounts on Thursday, October 17, ahead of the United States Grand Prix. The track can also now be streamed on Spotify.
Hyland, the project's principal partner, stands out for its innovative approach toward leveraging data technologies. As an Official Partner of the Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber, Hyland continually explores new ways to apply data solutions.
Born in Nastola, Finland, Bottas began his karting journey at six and gradually ascended the motor racing hierarchy. His accolades include winning the 2008 Formula Renault Eurocup and the 2011 GP3 Series before debuting in Formula One with Williams in 2013. With accomplishments at Mercedes, including World Drivers' Championship runner-up titles in 2019 and 2020, Bottas currently races with Sauber. Throughout his extensive career, Bottas has achieved 10 F1 wins, 67 podium finishes, 20 pole positions, and 19 fastest laps.
The Finnish driver made the move from the Brackley-based squad to Sauber in 2022 and with his contract due to expire at the end of this year, he is fighting for a spot on the 2025 grid alongside Nico Hulkenberg. Others in contention for the seat include Mercedes reserve driver Mick Schumacher, Williams's Franco Colapinto, and other current Sauber driver Zhou Guanyu.
The Sauber F1 team is also currently going through a rebranding. The Swiss-based team will become the Audi works team in 2026, which will line up with the new Formula 1 regulations.